The Morning Show season two has been given a release date and its first trailer.The Apple TV+ original is centred around a #MeToo-esque sexual misconduct scandal on the set of a New York breakfast programme and the subsequent rivalry it sparks between news anchor Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and newcomer Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon).Season two will arrive on 17 September, with new episodes dropping weekly on the streaming service.*Spoilers for season one of The Morning Show below*The trailer, which was released on Monday (14 June), picks up after the end of season one, in which Alex and Bradley exposed the...