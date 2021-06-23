Cancel
Fremont County, WY

Looking for a job? Check out the County 10 Jobs Tab

By County 10
county10.com
 9 days ago

Did you know County 10 offers the best and easiest way to search for jobs in Fremont County? Check out the jobs tab on County 10's page to view all the latest openings. Every month, dozens of new jobs are added from businesses looking to find their next employee.

county10.com
#Job Description
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

A Different Look At Jobs And The Near Future Of Employment

June jobs numbers are out showing payroll employment up by 850,000, more than economists had expected. But the unemployment rate, at 5.9%, is up from May’s 5.8%. According to emailed commentary from Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist for LPL Financial, which thinks there’s the potential for a run of a million jobs a month, expectations were for unemployment to drop to 5.7%. And the number of unemployed persons rose from May’s 9.3 million to June’s 9.5 million.
JobsNPR

Are We Looking At The Wrong Jobs Numbers?

We at The Indicator and Planet Money are looking for our fall and winter intern for 2021/2022! It's paid, and you can do it remotely from anywhere in the US. Apply here. The June Jobs Report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics is out today. There are 850,000 new jobs, but the unemployment rate went up by 0.1%. What is going on? It turns out that unemployment rates can be complicated. With the help of economist Nick Bunker, we take a deeper look at this world.
PoliticsWashington Post

Montgomery County’s path to jobs

The recently released Montgomery County Climate Action Plan provides a guide to economic development and transformation in Montgomery County that is far richer and important than the Empower Montgomery report on office job growth reported in the June 27 Metro article “County hit hard by jobs exodus.” As Montgomery County transforms to a post-carbon economy following the road map of the Climate Action Plan, a multitude of business opportunities will arise in all sectors of the economy, Montgomery County will become more economically diverse and resilient, and the county will be a healthier place to live and work.
Clarion County, PAexplore venango

Featured Local Jobs: County of Clarion is Hiring

Clarion County is hiring for the following positions within multiple departments. Please visit their website below for the full ads, to get more information on the positions, and for the Clarion County Application. Applications can also be picked up at:. Clarion County Administration Building. 330 Main Street. Clarion, PA 16214.
Jobsthepennyhoarder.com

Need a Temporary Gig? Check Out This Part-Time Customer Service Job

Digital engagement services company ModSquad is hiring remote contractors to provide customer support to students and faculty via phone, chat and email for an online college book retailer as it gears up for the back-to-school season. This part-time position will last 90 days. To qualify for this position, you should...
Habersham County, GAnowhabersham.com

Ritchie declines county clerk job; search resumes

On Monday, June 28, the Habersham County Board of Commissioners voted 3-1 in an open session to extend an offer for the county clerk’s position to Lisa Ritchie. Today, the county released a statement saying Ritchie declined the offer. The county did not say why but sources close to the search say Ritchie was reluctant to accept a position for which she was not unanimously approved, among other reasons.
Douglas County, WIbusinessnorth.com

“Lots of Jobs. Lots of Living” in Superior and Douglas County

Last week, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the state’s largest business group, released a survey reporting that nearly nine out of 10 businesses in the state (86 percent) have been unable to fill jobs. The Superior-Douglas County Area Chamber of Commerce launched an aggressive “Lots of Jobs. Lots of Living.” campaign...
Politicscounty10.com

Fees for official certificates, record services increase July 1st

(Statewide, WY) – Fees charged by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) for official birth, marriage, divorce and death certificates ordered through Vital Statistics Services (VSS) are increasing July 1st. The costs of birth, marriage and divorce certificates will increase by $5 each, with death certificate costs increasing by $10....
Pavillion, WYcounty10.com

The Town of Pavillion is hiring a Clerk/Treasurer

Performs administrative work conducting the daily business activities of the town including financial management and statutory clerk functions. Assists town council in preparing budgets and implementing town policies. Keeps records of all council proceedings, handles correspondence on behalf of the town, prepares agendas and executes any assignments given by the Mayor. Is responsible for accounting for all receipts and disbursements in regard to town funds. Prepares a variety of financial records. Is responsible for payroll and investments.
JobsPosted by
Axios

Why almost no one is looking hard for a job

There are around 10 million unemployed Americans and over 9 million open positions. But most people aren't urgently seeking out those jobs. The big picture: For the first time in decades, workers have the power to be choosy. By the numbers: Only about 10% of job seekers say they're actively...
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

Local store moves to new downtown location

SHERIDAN — The owners of Roosters have something to crow about. The local business has moved to a new location in downtown Sheridan. Making its first appearance on Main Street, Roosters officially moved in early June into the old Sheridan Stationery Books and Gallery building at 206 N. Main St. Originally owned by Michelle Halseide and purchased by Niki Warnke in 2015, Roosters has served the Sheridan community for more than 20 years.
JobsWOLF

Looking for a job? NEPA Job Fair opens today!

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Looking for a full or part-time job?. Today's NEPA Job Fair just might have your next career move. You can upload your resume, register for the fair, and connect with some of the biggest employers in NEPA until 6pm today. The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber...
Coosa County, ALwvua23.com

New Job Opportunities Coming to Coosa County

Westwater Resources Inc. is building its first-ever advanced graphite plant in Coosa County. Gov. Kay Ivey announced the news last week. The company wants to hire 100 full-time employees and they will be paid $21 an hour. Ivey said the new graphite plant will bring more than economic development. “Alabama...
Niagara County, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Niagara County to host outdoor job fair

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Looking for a job? Local businesses are hiring. The Niagara County Department of Employment and Training is hosting an outdoor career fair on Wednesday, June 30 at the Ida Fritz Memorial Park in Lockport. More than 30 companies are participating in the career fair. “Our career fair...
Jefferson County, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

Groups partner to host job fair in Jefferson County

CHARLES TOWN — As Covid-19 restrictions ease and more and more businesses are opening at full capacity, the demand for workers is increasing. To assist in pairing those seeking employment with employers in need, several Jefferson County entities have joined together to plan a local job fair. One of those...
Knox County, OHKnox Pages

Resume drop-off event looks to connect employers, job-seekers

MOUNT VERNON — Brandy Booth is trying to make it as easy as possible for employers and job-seekers to connect through a resume drop-off event on July 13, 14, and 15. Job-seekers can bring in a resume, browse through job descriptions for open positions, and leave a resume for up to 10 local employers.
Sweetwater County, WYwyo4news.com

Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County

Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. True Care Movers is looking for a Furniture Mover – Complete the necessary training in order to move customers carefully and efficiently; help customers at their homes or businesses, prepare items for transportation to another destination. On a team with other helpers, will help prepare, load, unload items, and may also drive the moving truck. Use equipment such as dollies and ramps to load customer items from buildings to the moving truck. Arrange items in the truck to fit the load and prevent objects from falling or being damaged. Physically demanding job that requires heavy lifting, and sometimes work on nights and weekends to meet customer’s requests.