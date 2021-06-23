Looking for a job? Check out the County 10 Jobs Tab

We at The Indicator and Planet Money are looking for our fall and winter intern for 2021/2022! It's paid, and you can do it remotely from anywhere in the US. Apply here. The June Jobs Report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics is out today. There are 850,000 new jobs, but the unemployment rate went up by 0.1%. What is going on? It turns out that unemployment rates can be complicated. With the help of economist Nick Bunker, we take a deeper look at this world.