Looking for a job? Check out the County 10 Jobs Tab

True Care Movers is looking for a Furniture Mover – Complete the necessary training in order to move customers carefully and efficiently; help customers at their homes or businesses, prepare items for transportation to another destination. On a team with other helpers, will help prepare, load, unload items, and may also drive the moving truck. Use equipment such as dollies and ramps to load customer items from buildings to the moving truck. Arrange items in the truck to fit the load and prevent objects from falling or being damaged. Physically demanding job that requires heavy lifting, and sometimes work on nights and weekends to meet customer's requests.