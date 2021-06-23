On the Menu: Upstate brand spotlighted on Food Network
In the feature, owner Tay Nelson spoke about his favorite dish to serve and eat for his family's Juneteenth celebrations: collard greens. “My wife didn't grow up eating them, so it's a special day that we make them together, and I get my special treat of fresh greens seasoned simply with oil and Bobby's All-Purpose Seasoning,” Nelson told food Network, according to a news release. “If you want to make it extra yummy, throw some bacon or pulled pork in there too.”gsabusiness.com