BIS Says CBDCs Necessary to Keep Government Control of Money

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) says central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are needed to ensure governments retain control of money. BIS’s remarks come amid the global fall in the use of physical cash. Cryptocurrencies are also gaining traction as both investments and legal tender. This has motivated Big Tech firms to begin developing their own digital currencies. For instance, in 2019 Facebook proposed its Libra digital currency could act as a universal currency. However, widespread condemnation caused it to scale back its intentions to the current Diem project.