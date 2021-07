Working from home is more comfortable with its relaxed and open atmosphere. No superiors to boss you around, no need to glam up unless you’ll be on a video call meeting, no travelling required. You can even work while wearing your PJs on! Working from home actually means more freedom to do what you want when working. Unfortunately, this too much freedom may also hamper your work performance. Your workspace at home shouldn’t only focus on the things you need for work, but also includes things that can help boost your performance in whatever task you have at hand.