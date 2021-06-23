Cancel
San Jose, CA

D.L. Hughley at the Improv

By Grace Stetson
Metro active
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust one day after the San Jose Improv reopens its doors for its first indoor post-COVID show, the legendary D.L. Hughley stops in for a five-show stint, Friday to Sunday. One of the most instantly recognizable comedians in the world, Hughley has done it all, from iconic standup specials, to awards show hosting gigs, a late night show on CNN, even a little show called The Hughleys. But no matter what, fans will always remember him as one of the “Big Four” in The Original Kings of Comedy. All shows 21+, two-item minimum.

