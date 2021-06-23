D.L. Hughley at the Improv

Just one day after the San Jose Improv reopens its doors for its first indoor post-COVID show, the legendary D.L. Hughley stops in for a five-show stint, Friday to Sunday. One of the most instantly recognizable comedians in the world, Hughley has done it all, from iconic standup specials, to awards show hosting gigs, a late night show on CNN, even a little show called The Hughleys. But no matter what, fans will always remember him as one of the “Big Four” in The Original Kings of Comedy. All shows 21+, two-item minimum.