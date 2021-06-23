Cancel
SB Projects President Allison Kaye on Why Scooter Braun Has Felt 'Misunderstood' and Signing 'Superstar' The Kid Laroi

By Ethan Shanfeld
Register Citizen
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn executive at Scooter Braun’s SB Projects since its founding in 2007, Allison Kaye has helped to shape the careers of superstars like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande — and has been by Braun’s side through all the ups and downs of the ever-evolving music industry. Now president of SBP...

TV ShowsNew Haven Register

Scooter Braun Speaks: The Music Mogul on His Billion-Dollar HYBE Deal, Making Peace With the Past and the Road Ahead

The world of Scott “Scooter” Braun, Variety’s Music Mogul of the Year, is a whirlwind, with pop stars like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande relying on him for professional and personal guidance, a staff of 39 who look to him for leadership and an industry that banks on him for hit songs, TV shows and movies. And his workload is about to get heavier, thanks to a megamerger agreement between Braun’s Ithaca Holdings and South Korean entertainment conglomerate HYBE earlier this year.
A.V. Club

Scooter Braun refutes (Taylor's Version) of master recordings battle

Scooter Braun gave a new interview (to Variety) this week, with the billion-dollar dealmaker and record exec going on in length about his partnership with Korean record label Hybe, his long-time relationship with artists like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, and his thoughts on a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. (No, really; they asked!) None of which anyone is likely to have paid especially large amounts of notice to, since they were presumably speed-scrolling through the entire conversation looking for the part where Braun talked about Taylor Swift.
MusicPosted by
Variety

The Braun Identity: An In-Depth Talk With the Music Mogul Who Goes by Scooter

On this week’s Strictly Business podcast, an episode dedicated to Variety‘s Music Mogul of the Year, Scooter Braun, who appears on the magazine’s June 23 cover. Scooter Braun is the rare music business insider with a high profile outside of his industry. Since 2009, he’s been making headlines alongside the artists he represents, pop stars like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, J Balvin and, for a time, Kanye West. Along the way, he’s built his company, Ithaca Holdings, into a formidable entertainment powerhouse with divisions encompassing TV and film projects, a record label, publishing companies and investments in tech, apparel, social media and many more future-forward ventures. In June 2021, it was announced that HYBE, the South Korean entertainment giant which brought the boy band BTS to the world, was merging with Ithaca to create, what Braun calls, “a worldwide company overnight.” The deal came in at just at over a billion dollars allowing Braun entry into an even more exclusive club of self-made industry titans.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Scooter Braun Tells His Side of the Taylor Swift Drama

Scooter Braun, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande’s manager, is on the cover of Variety. He discusses his highly discussed feud between he and Taylor Swift. “I regret and it makes me sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal.” He continued, “I don’t know what story she was told. I asked her to sit down with me several times but she refused. I offered to sell her the catalogue back and went under NDA but her team refused.”
MusicNME

The Kid LAROI confirms Justin Bieber collaboration ‘Stay’ will be out next week

The Kid LAROI has announced an official release date for his highly anticipated collaborative single with Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’. LAROI confirmed the track would land next Friday, July 9 in a tweet this morning (July 1). He posted a screenshot of a text conversation with a person who seems to be Ron Perry, the CEO of his label Columbia Records, who confirmed the release date after having his phone blown up by LAROI’s fans.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Scooter Braun Says He Tried To Sell Taylor Swift's Masters Back To Her

Scooter Braun is sharing his side of the story in the saga of his and Taylor Swift’s ongoing beef ever since Braun became the owner of all her masters in a major business deal. If you’re a Swiftie, you already know the painstaking measures Swift has taken to regain control of her masters, and, ultimately, she re-recorded her earliest albums to skirt the issue altogether. She’s been incredibly vocal about the problem, while Braun, the man who bought them in 2019 and sold them a year later, has remained silent... until now. In a new interview, the music mogul said he did try to tell Swift’s masters back to her.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Scooter Braun claims Taylor Swift feud is ‘confusing’ and ‘not based on anything factual’

Music mogul Scooter Braun has opened up about tensions with Taylor Swift in a new interview.Braun purchased Swift’s longtime label, Big Machine Records, in 2019, plus the rights to the master recordings of Swift’s first six studio albums. Later, in November 2020, Braun sold the masters to an investment fund in a deal that is believed to be north of $300 million.At the time of the original sale, Swift condemned Braun, labelling him a “bully” and “the definition of toxic male privilege in our industry”.Braun, for context, is one of the most well-known music managers in the business, overseeing...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Scooter Braun Discovered Justin Bieber

The relationship between Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun goes way back. The Canadian pop star is currently one of the most well-known artists in the industry. He's churned out one hit after the next, including "Baby," "You Smile," and dozens of others. Bieber also married model Hailey Baldwin, and the two are as cute as can be. But despite the fame that he's experienced over the past decade, Bieber came from humble beginnings.
Music95.5 FM WIFC

The Kid LAROI teases collab with Justin Bieber is “coming”

After teasing it for days, The Kid LAROI has finally confirmed that his song “Stay,” a collaboration with his new bestie Justin Bieber, “is coming.”. You can now pre-save the song, though there’s no official release date. Three days ago, LAROI posted a photo of himself holding up a sign saying, “Stay July 9th?”
BusinessLaredo Morning Times

BTS's HYBE Has a New C-Suite, Including Scooter Braun

Bang Si-hyuk is stepping down from his role as CEO of HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment) as a part of a major leadership shakeup at the company behind K-pop megastars BTS. Popularly known as the “Hitman,” Bang Si-hyuk will remain on the board of directors as chairman, and will also now focus on music production “which is his area of expertise,” according to HYBE. Bang Si-hyuk is credited on tracks by BTS, as well as K-Pop stars such as ENHYPEN and others.
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Mary J Blige Claims Ex-Husband Kendu Isaacs Said She Is 'Done, Fat, and Old' but Fans Convinced Her Not to Abandon Music

Mary J Blige enjoys being called many names— an actor, a celebrity, and a talented singer. However, being called "a survivor" strikes a chord every time. Mary J Blige is popularly known as an American singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist. With nine Grammy awards and a hundred million records to her name, the 50-year-old has stamped her place in the music industry.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for ‘Capitalizing on a Lie’

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.