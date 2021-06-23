Need Fantasy? Escape To Your Wildest Dreams At The Roxbury In The Catskills

We’ve all got ‘em! And they love to collect stuff. They are great at vision casting and can be very creative. But they can also be negative and critical, even accusatory. I’m talking about your fantasy self. And they may play a significant role in your struggle with clutter and disorganization. This is the part of your personality you would like to change because deep down inside, you feel this may bring you happiness. (Spoiler alert: it won’t!) Or there is a deep-rooted belief that if you just were more hipster or more scholarly or more… fill in the blank, you would be happier.