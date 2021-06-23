Need Fantasy? Escape To Your Wildest Dreams At The Roxbury In The Catskills
Sometimes you need a gorgeous getaway and an exotic escape that is unlike any other hotel. Quite simply, the property offers a wealth of themed rooms decorated in thrilling style. Each is its own adventure. For example, take the standalone cottage known as Archaeologists’ Digs. This “Indiana Jones” escape features three bedrooms, secret passageways, a cave and shower next to a salt-water aquarium. It’s priced about $695 for a weekend in high season, meaning about now.www.forbes.com