Ohio Governor DeWine Signs Bills Into Law

 9 days ago
COLUMBUS, OH (STL.News) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was joined by Senate Bill 21 sponsors and several stakeholders for a bill signing at the Ohio Statehouse. Senate Bill 21, sponsored by Senator Nickie Antonio and Senator Nathan Manning, requires the Board of Emergency Medical, Fire, and Transportation Services to adopt guidelines for the assessment, triage, and transport of stroke patients to hospitals. The bill requires emergency service organizations to establish stroke protocols and provide training based on the board’s guidelines.

