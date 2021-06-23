Hyundai Unveils New 2022 Hyundai Elantra N

Hyundai has been innovating in impressive ways, promising to bring flying taxis to the world and releasing hydrogen-powered trucks. The automaker has its fingers in a lot of pies and is investing billions of dollars in new technologies as it uses its recent successes to build for the future, but some futuristic tech is already available in our time. In its release of the Ioniq 5, Hyundai briefly mentioned an 'Augmented Reality Head-Up Display', but now we've got some real details on this tech. Being billed as the world's first 'clusterless HUD', this new tech aims to improve safety while making better use of cabin space.