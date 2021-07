On Friday, June 25, 2021, at approximately 6:27 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 1600 block of East Memorial Boulevard and Interlachen Parkway. Just prior to the crash, a Chevrolet Cobalt sedan was traveling westbound on East Memorial Boulevard. As the driver was attempting to negotiate the left curve of the roadway, they lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle began to slide on the road and crossed into the path of a Ford F-150 truck that was traveling eastbound on East Memorial Boulevard. The truck impacted the passenger side of the sedan, causing severe damage to the vehicle.