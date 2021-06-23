Schoolnik throws hat in ring for Vernon mayor’s race

VERNON — Jesse Schoolnik, a Planning and Zoning Commission member and Democratic town vice-chairman, has announced that he is running for mayor.

“When I look at Vernon, I see nothing but opportunity — the opportunity to bring in new families and businesses while supporting the vibrant community that I’ve happily chosen to call home,” Schoolnik said, adding that he sees “the opportunity to make Vernon a destination for residents of surrounding towns to come spend their time and spend their money.”

Schoolnik, who grew up in Wallingford, lived in Washington from 2005 to 2015 before moving to Vernon six years ago.

CANDIDATE

WHO: Jesse Schoolnik.

LOCAL EXPERIENCE: Planning and Zoning Commission, Democratic town vice-chairman.

OTHER EXPERIENCE: Senate staff and nonprofit work in Washington, D.C.

“Vernon has all the qualities in a town that I was looking for, and it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” Schoolnik said.

While in Washington, Schoolnik said, he worked as a bipartisan staffer in the U.S. Senate, serving both Democrats and Republicans. He also worked for the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Engineering to secure federal funds for scientific research.

Schoolnik said his experience working with both sides of the aisle would be an asset in what he said is a politically divided town.

“I see a lot of division — us versus them — in town and, I think that’s something that weakens us as a town because we should share our wins and our losses as a team,” he said in a recent interview.

“If this last year has taught us anything, it is that there are some issues that transcend politics,” Schoonik wrote in a statement announcing his candidacy. “It doesn’t matter whether you are a Democrat, a Republican or somewhere in between.”

Democratic Town Chairwoman Elizabeth Daly said the party would select its mayoral candidate at its nominating convention next month, but she said no other candidates have come forward seeking their endorsement.

“He has made it known to us that he would like to be the candidate,” she said. “He is making it known and doing his homework.”

Daly called Schoolnik “a great person” who “has some skills that I think will help the town out.”

Thomas DiDio, longtime Democratic member of the Town Council, said Schoolnik seems to be the sole party candidate, noting that he has wide support among the town committee.

“He’s proven to be a very effective leader within our organization,” DiDio said. “He has been very active in town affairs and has certainly shown leadership qualities.”

DiDio said Schoonik has shown a focus on economic development and “what the office of the mayor can really do to bring out the best in Vernon.” He said Schoolnik would “concentrate solely on Vernon’s needs.”

Republican Mayor Dan Champagne was first elected in 2013 after serving three terms on the Town Council. He was a Vernon police officer for 22 years prior to being elected. In 2018, he was elected to the state Senate, representing the 35th District, which encompasses 13 towns, including Coventry, Stafford, Tolland, Vernon, and part of Ellington.