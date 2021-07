One perk of fatherhood I wish I knew about before my wife and I created a human life during an episode of The Office is the spells of introspective panic that comes over you when your baby falls asleep. “Who am I?” you might think to yourself, “what am I? Why am I wearing this shirt?” That last one, my style as a new father in a post-Covid landscape, really stuck in my craw. After spending a full year largely away from people outside my bloodline, I’m no longer sure I know how to dress myself.