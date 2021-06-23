Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitmain Halts Sales of Bitcoin Mining Rigs Following China Ban

By Matthew De Saro
beincrypto.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the world’s largest Bitcoin mining-rig manufacturers, Bitmain Technologies Ltd, has suspended sales of machines as clients free the market. Bitmain Technologies Ltd. considered one of the top bitcoin mining-rigs makes made the announcement to halt sales of hardware for spot delivery globally. The idea behind the move is to prop up local prices after cryptocurrency miners continue to be run out of town. The mass exodus of miners has flooded the market with used equipment and left little room for Bitmain Technologies to operate within. The prices of a top-of-the-line rig fell nearly 75% since April.

beincrypto.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Mining Companies#Bitmain Technologies Ltd#Bloomberg#State Council#Chinese#Thash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Businessbeincrypto.com

Biggest Downward Adjustment in History Sees Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Drop 28%

Bitcoin mining difficulty has seen its biggest downward adjustment in history as it drops 28%. According to On-chain market analysis company Glassnode, the 28% decline is the biggest adjustment in history for bitcoin. The latest drop now sees bitcoin’s total hash rate at roughly 87.6 TH/s. The drop means the total hash rate is now at a 19-month low. The last time the hash rate was this low was in December 2019.
StocksForbes

With Bitcoin At $34K, Consider These Crypto Stocks

Bitcoin prices have crashed from levels of around $62,000 in mid-April to just about $34,000 as of Wednesday. The crypto bear market appears to be driven by a host of factors, including China’s crackdown on Bitcoin trading and mining and Tesla’s unexpected reversal of its decision on accepting the digital currency as payment for its cars. Moreover, the U.S. Federal Reserve has turned increasingly hawkish following its mid-June meeting indicating that it could start hiking interest rates from 2023, rather than 2024. This is also likely putting pressure on non-productive assets such as cryptocurrency.
TechnologyFudzilla

Chinese technology outfit reaches 7-nm standard

A Chinese technology firm has announced that it developed a 7-nanometer auto chip that could supplement the country's auto chip supplies. SiEngine Technology Co, based in Hubei Province and owned by Chinese auto manufacturer Geely Group, announced that the company had developed a 7-nanometer intelligent car cockpit control chip SE1000.
Economy94.1 Duke FM

Factbox: China’s regulatory probes into Didi

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese cyberspace regulator said it has launched a new cyber security investigation into ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc to prevent data security-related risks and protect national safety, days after its New York initial public offering. Below are some Chinese investigations into Didi’s operations:. DATA SECURITY. – On...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Chinese Crypto Moves to Have Global Effect

The decision crack down on cryptocurrency mining is a clear sign China is progressing in its development of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) Paul Haber said. While predictable, that level of control brings tremendous downside. “However, by trying to control which digital currency their people use they are removing...
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Gold, Stocks, and Bitcoin: Weekly Overview — July 1

This week’s price movements for Bitcoin (BTC), gold, and our stock picks Alibaba and NCR. Bitcoin (BTC) had another rocky week, but not out of the ordinary for how it’s been recently. The week prior, the price of BTC tumbled down from $40,000 to $30,000, before hitting $33,000 by June 24. From there, it climbed to $35,000 by June 25, before falling back down to nearly $30,000 on June 26. However, from there, the price pushes up for three consecutive days. On June 27, BTC made its way past $33,000, up to $35,000 on June 28, and as high as $36,500 on June 29. It has since retraced to around $33,000, where it is currently trading.
Marketsbeincrypto.com

BTC On-Chain Analysis: CDD Falls to New Yearly Low

A look at on-chain indicators for Bitcoin (BTC), more specifically Coin Days Destroyed (CDD), in order to determine the age of coins that are currently being sold in the market. CDD has fallen to a new yearly low, suggesting that mostly new coins are being sold in the market. Short-term...
Marketscryptoslate.com

Novogratz: China’s Bitcoin (BTC) ban was a positive in many ways

In a recent interview, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said Bitcoin had shown resilience in the face of FUD coming out of China. In an attempt to spin the narrative, Novogratz said the events of the past few weeks have been “an amazing test.” Judging by Bitcoin’s defense of $29k so far, he may have a point.
Marketsamericanpeoplenews.com

Why Bitcoin will never go back to US$10K despite China’s mining ban

Bitcoin is nearly half in value since reaching a record high of almost US$65,000 in April. The cryptocurrency is now hovering above US$35,000 after it slumped to the lowest in five months a few weeks ago. The pricing now has wiped out most of the gains made this year. The...
Industryinvesting.com

Amid China’s crackdown on crypto miners, small hydropower plants close shop

Since China began its clampdown on crypto mining activities in late May, there have been reports that miners are selling their rigs. Following China’s swift and sweeping crackdown, it would not come as a surprise to find mining rigs and other related items being listed on sites for secondhand items. However, it may come as a shock to many that power plants are now part of the items being sold as China continues to intensify its anti-crypto stance, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.
Currenciesbeincrypto.com

Exclusive Bitcoin (BTC) Resumes Dip Back to Support Levels

Bitcoin (BTC) has been decreasing since being rejected at the $36,600 level on June 29. It’s potentially trading inside a short-term ascending wedge, which is normally considered a bearish pattern. Bitcoin trading range. BTC has been increasing since bouncing above the $31,400 horizontal support area on June 22. So far,...
Industrymining.com

More than 100 coal mines in China halt operations for centennial

Miners in China are halting operations to commemorate the Chinese Communist Party’s 100th anniversary celebration later this week, in a move that may exacerbate an already tight coal market and boost prices. In Shanxi, the country’s biggest coal producing province, 128 of the fossil fuel mines accounting for nearly a...