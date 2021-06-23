Bitmain Halts Sales of Bitcoin Mining Rigs Following China Ban
One of the world’s largest Bitcoin mining-rig manufacturers, Bitmain Technologies Ltd, has suspended sales of machines as clients free the market. Bitmain Technologies Ltd. considered one of the top bitcoin mining-rigs makes made the announcement to halt sales of hardware for spot delivery globally. The idea behind the move is to prop up local prices after cryptocurrency miners continue to be run out of town. The mass exodus of miners has flooded the market with used equipment and left little room for Bitmain Technologies to operate within. The prices of a top-of-the-line rig fell nearly 75% since April.beincrypto.com