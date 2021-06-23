Cancel
JoDavi Livestreams From Art Boutiki

By Mike Huguenor
Metro active
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe work of soul musician JoDavi is well summed up by his own term “cinema-soul.” It is evocative and performative, full of filmic nostalgia and classic motown arrangements. It swells and swings and knows how to swagger when the beat gets mean. As part of the release tour for new album One More Go, JoDavi’s livestream from Art Boutiki will be a celebratory event just right for a summer evening. But with his background in gospel and R&B, and pedigree as an instructor, wedding musician and arranger, “Mr. Maestro” surely has more than just “one more go” in him.

