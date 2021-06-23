'RuPaul's Drag Race' Alums Will Recreate Classic 'Brady Bunch' Episode for Paramount Plus

Drag Race is back! Okay, it never went away seeing as how Drag Race España is still running and RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under just ended last week. More accurately, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is back—and we are ready to see how this plays out! The sixth season of the first Drag Race spinoff unites 13 of the franchise’s queens for another go at the crown, and this season is full of personality. It’s also a fairly even playing field of queens with something to prove and nothing to lose. This competition promises to be even tighter than before. And now that the show is streaming exclusively on Paramount+, we’ll be able to stream new episodes before breakfast! Get into it!