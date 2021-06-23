Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Alums Will Recreate Classic 'Brady Bunch' Episode for Paramount Plus

By Adam B. Vary
Register Citizen
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the great camp classics of 1970s television is getting a drag makeover. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” producer World of Wonder is mounting “Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch,” in which the original stars of the iconic TV series “The Brady Bunch” will recreate a beloved episode of the show alongside several “Drag Race” alumni. The special, produced in partnership with MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Plus, will debut on the streamer on June 30, just in time for the end of Pride Month.

www.registercitizen.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bendelacreme
Person
Mike Lookinland
Person
Marcia Wallace
Person
Michelle Visage
Person
Eve Plumb
Person
Rupaul
Person
Susan Olsen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Race#World Of Wonder#Mtv Entertainment Studios#Paramount Plus#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV Showstvinsider.com

‘Brady Bunch’-‘Drag Race’ Crossover Event Set to Recreate Iconic Episode

If you love RuPaul’s Drag Race and The Brady Bunch, you’re going to love this news. In celebration of Pride Month, Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios have set a new crossover event, Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch. It will drop on Wednesday, June 30 on Paramount+. The special will recreate the iconic episode “Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?” in “an innovative, one-of-a-kind event that uses state-of-the-art technology to transport the cast into the original Brady house.”
TV ShowsDecider

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 6

Drag Race is back! Okay, it never went away seeing as how Drag Race España is still running and RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under just ended last week. More accurately, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is back—and we are ready to see how this plays out! The sixth season of the first Drag Race spinoff unites 13 of the franchise’s queens for another go at the crown, and this season is full of personality. It’s also a fairly even playing field of queens with something to prove and nothing to lose. This competition promises to be even tighter than before. And now that the show is streaming exclusively on Paramount+, we’ll be able to stream new episodes before breakfast! Get into it!
TV Showsnickiswift.com

The Truth About Jan From RuPaul's Drag Race

"RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars" is finally back! Thirteen drag queens return to the werkroom for their shot at the $100,000 cash prize and the bragging rights that come with being the one supreme drag queen of the moment. The new season of "All-Stars" is slightly different than those that came before, as it moves from VH1 to the relatively new streaming service Paramount+.
CelebritiesEW.com

Get first look at RuPaul's Drag Race queens and original Brady Bunch cast in epic crossover event

Here's the way they all became the Brady Bunch... Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios fused the Emmy-winning reality drag competition with the beloved family comedy for a remake of the sitcom's classic season 2 episode, "Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?," in which Jan buys a black wig after thinking she's being shunned at school over her blonde locks. The crossover will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on Wednesday.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

How ‘Drag Race’ Cast Navigated ‘The Brady Bunch’ Crossover Episode Without a Set and Minimal Props

Watching Paramount Plus’ “Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch” — a recreation of the 1971 season 2 episode, “Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?” – audiences could easily think the sets were also faithfully recreated for this “RuPaul’s Drag Race” meets “The Brady Bunch” crossover. But the production was put together with the aid of green screen and the magic of virtual production.
TV Showspapermag.com

'The Brady Bunch' Gets a 'Drag Race' Makeover

The devil works hard but RuPaul Charles has been working even harder to churn out these television shows. His RuPaul's Drag Race empire has already been expanding, with numerous international iterations that dropped in the past year. And now the show is doing a major crossover event we never knew we needed called "Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch."
TV ShowsDeadline

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’: Charli XCX, Tina Knowles, Emma Roberts Among Guest Judges For Sixth Cycle

A fresh roster of celebrity guest judges, including Charli XCX, Tina Knowles and Emma Roberts, will sashay their way to RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Paramount+ revealed a handful of notable entertainers and personalities to join RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Matthews behind the judges table for All Stars 6. Aisha Tyler, Big Freedia, Emma Roberts, Jamal Sims, Justin Simien, Tia Mowry and Zaldy will step behind the panel to read the returning queens.
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

Lineup of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars coming to The Bonham Exchange

Starting in July, The Bonham Exchange will host a months-long lineup of former contestants of RuPaul's Drag Race. Denali, who vied for the title of "America’s Next Drag Superstar” during the latest season, will be the first queen in town on July 29. Organizer Rey Lopez says the shows will...
CelebritiesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Jujubee and Alexis Mateo reveal who else almost quit RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 1

EW's BINGE podcast is back, back, back again with a new season diving deep into the herstory of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. The new batch of episodes kicks off (below) with a RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 1 recap featuring Jujubee and Alexis Mateo spilling tea on the season's wildest secrets — including a major reveal that the latter considered leaving the competition before it even began.