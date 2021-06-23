Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Conan O’Brien smokes pot on-air with Seth Rogen as late-night show comes to an end

foxwilmington.com
 10 days ago

On Tuesday’s episode of “Conan,” Conan O’Brien sought some life advice from actor-producer Seth Rogen. “You seem like a guy who’s relaxed, centered, like you know who you are,” the late-night host observed. “I’m going to have a lot of free time on my hands now for a while. We’re going to start something else up, but I’m going to have some downtime, and honestly—I’m not even kidding—I don’t really know what to do with downtime.”

foxwilmington.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Andy Richter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Pot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesCollider

Watch Bill Hader Roll Out His Best Celebrity Impressions on 'Conan's Last Week

Not too long ago, the Team Coco YouTube channel (the official channel for CONAN on TBS) published a clip of Conan O'Brien praising actor and comedian Bill Hader for his fantastic celebrity impressions. Having fun with your guest is the hallmark of any good late-night TV host, and O'Brien is no exception during the 7 minutes and 30 seconds of footage where he eggs Hader on to perform more and more.
TV SeriesFinger Lakes Times

Conan Shares His Take On "The Last Of Us" - "Good Game Nice Try"

Conan and Sona reveal their unique strategies to defeat zombies in the post-apocalyptic world of "The Last Of Us." Listen to more "Good Game Nice, Try," hosted by Sonja Reid (aka OMGitsfirefoxx) and Aaron Bleyaert @ https://link.chtbl.com/ggnt. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Listen to the Full Podcast...
CelebritiesEW.com

Seth Rogen, Tommy Chong, more support Sha'Carri Richardson after positive marijuana test

Noted weed enthusiast Seth Rogen, is calling out the suspension of U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson after the athlete tested positive for marijuana. "The notion that weed is a problematic 'drug' is rooted in racism," Rogen, a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen, tweeted in response to the news. "It's insane that Team USA would disqualify one of this country's most talented athletes over thinking that's rooted in hatred. It's something they should be ashamed of."
Eugene, ORVanity Fair

Seth Rogen, Cory Booker, Megan Rapinoe (And More!) Support Sha’Carri Richardson

Think it’s ridiculous that track star Sha’Carri Richardson was suspended for testing positive for THC? You’re in good company. The 21-year-old was poised to enter the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics after winning the 100-meter Olympic-qualifying trial race in Eugene, Oregon. Due to her test result, she’s now accepted a one-month suspension starting June 28, and her win at the trials is retroactively scratched. While Richardson is unable to compete at the Olympics as an individual, she could still take part in a relay.
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

Charlie Benante to Sit In on Late Night With Seth Meyers In July

The PRP reports that Anthrax’s drummer Charlie Benante will be sitting in with the 8G Band on Late Night With Seth Meyers from July 12 through 15, 2021. Anthrax will also be celebrating their 40th anniversary with a livestream set taking place on July 19 at the Den in Los Angeles. Tickets can be bought on their official website.