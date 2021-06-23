Cancel
Science

Beyond the Plume of Smoke

By Don Hankins
baynature.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the morning of September 9, 2020, I awoke at 8 a.m. to a pitch-black sky with a red-orange glow on the horizon. I had slept well past my normal waking time with the rising sun. The smoke that morning in the foothills northeast of Chico was so dense, it completely obscured the sun, and only the red-orange glow of filtered light was visible below the plume of the North Complex fire. By this time approximately 150,000 acres and two towns had burned—most within the prior 24 hours during the initial run. The air outside was saturated with smoke from the burned vegetation and communities in its path. In the past decade, similar experiences have become more common. It is not a local problem. Where we have excluded fire from the landscape, we have created the potential for greater amounts of smoke, especially during uncontrolled wildfires. The unhealthy concentrations of smoke generated by the 2020 wildfires requires a serious consideration of the alternatives. For those of us living in a fire-prone region, smoke is and will continue to be present in our lives, but there are choices in how and when we and our environment are exposed to smoke from fires.

baynature.org
#Drought#Bacteria#Plumes#Plants And Animals#Smoke#Native American#Indigenous#European#Pyrogeographer#Csu Chico
