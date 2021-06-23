One Date at a Time: A Pair of Budding Artists

I have always loved the idea of a sip and paint date night, but for some odd reason, Hubby and I never have done this. It’s ironic, really, considering that many moons ago, Hubby actually studied art! You would think this would be something right up his alley, yet in our 26 years together, we have never taken a class. And perhaps that is why … Hubby didn’t like the idea of it being a CLASS. For him, art is relaxing. What is more relaxing than being able to do a paint night in your own home? NOTHING! So, people, we finally had our sip and paint date and we didn’t have to GOGH (you will understand that pun later) anywhere else to do it! Winner winner chicken dinner.