Finding Signs of Recovery in Santa Cruz’s Redwood Forest

I often carry a notebook when I go hiking in case I see something I want to remember. This spring, the first time I ever hiked the Fall Creek Unit in Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park, ancestral Awaswas land, I wrote, “Is there a word for the way sunlight filters through leaves in a forest?” The way the light illuminates the leaves, setting their undersides aglow. The rays streaming around branches in penetrating beams in what I’ve heard several people call “Jesus lighting.” Or diffusing softly, dappling the canopy to the forest floor ferns in a tapestry of green. The answer is yes—there is a word for it. It comes from Japan, where the healing concept of forest bathing also originated, and the word is “komorebi.”