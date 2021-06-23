Second budget referendum set for Tuesday in Bolton

Facebook

BOLTON — A second referendum is set for next week after the Board of Finance reduced its budget ask by $100,000 following voters’ rejection of the first proposed budget.

The Board of Selectmen this week unanimously voted to schedule the second budget referendum for Tuesday. The first attempt at passing a budget for fiscal year 2021-22 failed by a vote of 267-461 on June 15.

Since the first referendum failed, the Board of Finance was tasked with reducing the budget proposal before bringing it back to the voters.

“If a referendum fails, the Board of Finance must reduce expenditures,” Board of Finance Chair Emily Bradley said, citing the town’s charter.

The Finance Board last week decided to cut $100,000 from the proposal — $75,000 from the Board of Education and $25,000 from the Board of Selectmen — bringing the total ask to $22,973,494.

That budget would carry an estimated tax rate of 39.76 mills, which would be set by town officials after voters approve a budget. One mill represents $1 in taxes for every $1,000 in assessed property value.

Board of Finance member Richard Tuthill suggested reducing the budget by $225,000 during the meeting, but his motion failed 1-5.

Bradley emphasized that many revenue streams for the town were lower this past year. Things like low interest rates, fewer parks and recreation programs, and fewer students coming to Bolton schools from Columbia factored into reduced revenues overall, meaning the taxpayer makes up the difference.

In total, the budget proposal is less than $65,000 higher than the town’s current operating budget.

“The expenditures that have been proposed to us by the Board of Selectmen and Board of Education are not significantly higher than last year’s adopted budget,” Bradley said. “Many of us feel the budgets that were presented to us were very thoughtful and very accurate in order to keep services at a certain level and expand services where they thought was necessary.”

Bradley said it’s important to recognize that expenditures aren’t the only driving factors when working on a balanced budget.

“It’s not all about what you’re spending, it’s what are your revenue sources,” Bradley said. “If some of those revenue sources aren’t what they used to be, then the other revenue source, which is taxpayer dollars, has to go up.”

Bolton hasn’t seen a tax increase since 2016 and actually saw tax rate reductions in both 2017 and 2019.

The Board of Selectmen also set some tentative dates for future referendums in case the next one fails: July 13 and July 27.

Voting machines will be used during the referendum, and absentee ballots are available in the town clerk’s office.