Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Celebrity Cruises drops requirement for passengers to show proof of COVID vaccine for Florida cruises

Palm Beach Interactive
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrity Cruises has adjusted its COVID vaccination requirement for cruises from Florida. Now, passengers will not will be required to show proof of vaccination on ships that depart from the Sunshine State, starting with the cruise line's first sailing with paying passengers, departing Saturday from Fort Lauderdale. Instead, it will be at the passenger's discretion whether they decide to tell the cruise line if they are vaccinated.

www.palmbeachpost.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Vaccines
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Xavier Becerra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Cruises#Cruise Line#Covid#Cruise Ships#Covid#Cdc#Republican#Celebrity Millennium#Celebrity#Usa#Health And Human Services#District Court#Tampa Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthporthole.com

This Cruise Line Now Requires Insurance for Unvaccinated Cruisers

Not only will unvaccinated cruisers have limited access to certain areas of the ship, there are going to be extra costs involved as well. Royal Caribbean International announced this morning that those on board their ships leaving from Florida without a COVID-19 vaccine will need to provide proof of insurance which covers medical and travel-related expenses in the event of infection.
California Statemymotherlode.com

New Easy Access To Show Proof Of COVID Vaccination In California

Sacramento, CA – Instead of a paper card showing proof of COVID vaccination that can easily get lost or damaged, a digital record is now available to Californians. The state’s public health and technology departments announced on Friday that the new tool allows residents to access their records from its immunization registry.
Miami, FLMiami Herald

COVID will lurk on every cruise ship

Recent reports of COVID-19 infections aboard cruise ships — along with simple math — suggest that it will be nearly impossible for any cruise line to return to the seas without the coronavirus lurking. All vaccines are less than 100% effective, so chances are strong that at least some passengers...
TravelBirmingham Star

Cruises from U.S. to begin July 11 for fully vaccinated passengers

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that only fully vaccinated people be allowed to board cruise ships departing from U.S. ports when sailings resume on July 11. The CDC also recommended that cruise passengers be tested for Covid 1 to 3 days before their cruises and...
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

Yes, you can cruise from Florida without a vaccine — if you pay for testing and sail in ‘mask class’ | Commentary

Want to take a cruise? Great. Want to sail with only fellow vaccinated passengers? Then you better sail from somewhere other than Florida. As you probably know, Gov. Ron DeSantis told cruise lines they aren’t allowed to enforce company health policies on their ships. Specifically, to sail from Florida, they can’t ask for proof of vaccination.
Florida Statefox5ny.com

Royal Caribbean to require unvaccinated guests on Florida cruises to have travel insurance

TAMPA, Fla. - Unvaccinated passengers on Royal Caribbean cruises departing from Florida will be required to have travel insurance, the company said Tuesday. After Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation banning "vaccine passports," which means companies cannot ask customers for proof of vaccination, the cruise line said all passengers 16 and older must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 -- except for on ships setting sail from Florida.
Public Healthdjmag.com

New York clubs lift required COVID-19 vaccine or negative test proof for entry

New York nightclubs with a capacity of 5,000 or under are no longer required to ask for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry. Last week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that almost all lockdown restrictions were being lifted in the area due to the high levels of vaccination uptake. 70% of New York residents aged 18 and over have received the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccine already.
Hawaii StateHouston Chronicle

This is when Hawaii will drop its COVID-19 testing requirements for vaccinated travelers

In two weeks, vaccinated travelers to Hawaii will find it much easier to enter the island state. Gov. David Ige announced Thursday that the island state was planning to lift testing and quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travelers from the mainland United States on July 8. However, those who are unvaccinated will still be required to have a negative COVID test before entering Hawaii.
Newport Beach, CAmynews13.com

Bohemia Newport boutique requiring vaccination proof for entry

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — "No card, no entry." Those words are written in bold, capital letters on a sign displayed outside of Deborah Nguyen’s Bohemia boutique in Newport Beach. While not everyone is happy with Nguyen’s business decision, she said she's not folding. What You Need To Know. Deborah Nguyen...
Florida StateWebMD

Federal Judge Tosses CDC COVID Cruise Rules in Florida

June 21, 2021 -- A federal judge has ruled that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will not be allowed to enforce COVID-19 safety regulations on cruise ships in Florida after July 18. A lawsuit filed by the State of Florida had argued that the CDC had overstepped...
Miami, FLcruisefever.net

First Cruise Ship in 476 Days Departs Miami with Paying Passengers

For the first time in 476 days, a cruise ship has departed with paying passengers from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, for a cruise to the Bahamas/Caribbean. Freedom of the Seas marked the rebirth of cruises from Miami today when the cruise ship departed for a three night cruise to the Bahamas. The ship sailed a simulated voyage last week and received approval from the CDC to return to service.