Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'I May Destroy You,' 'Crip Camp' Among Next Batch of 2021 Peabody Award Winners

By Michael Schneider
Register Citizen
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO’s “I May Destroy You” and Netflix’s “Crip Camp” are among the next batch of this year’s Peabody Award winners, which continue to be announced throughout the week. Variety also has a first look at actor Selma Blair presenting the honor to “Crip Camp”; scroll down to watch. Peabody is...

www.registercitizen.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selma Blair
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peabody Awards#Hbo#Org#Pbs Rrb#Peabodyawards Com#Falkna#British#Latin American#Collective#Samsa Film Hbo Europe#Gazeta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Instagram
Related
MoviesVariety

Awards HQ June 21: ‘Small Axe’ Dance Party; Asian American Inclusion; Peabody Winners; Daytime Emmys: What to Expect; Documentary Double Dipping; Kaley Cuoco’s Evolution; More!

Greetings from Variety Awards Headquarters! Today is June 21, 2021, which means it’s 4 days until the Daytime Emmys telecast on June 25; 7 days until nomination-round voting ends on June 28; 22 days until nominations are announced on July 13; 59 days until final-round voting starts on Aug. 19; and 90 days until the Primetime Emmys telecast on Sept. 19.
Peabody, MABoston Globe

There’s plenty to like about the Peabody Awards

The winners of the 81st annual Peabody Awards, which pay tribute to top entertainment and media, were announced this week. And it’s an impressive little group of shows. The highlights include a number of my favorites. Steve McQueen’s anthology series “Small Axe” (Amazon) focuses in on the West Indian community in the UK. Michaela Coel’s “I May Destroy You” (HBO) is a stunning miniseries about a woman who was drugged and raped, along with the issues of consent among those in her small group of friends.
TV & VideosApple Insider

'Ted Lasso' wins Peabody Award for its 'radical optimism'

Apple TV+ hit comedy "Ted Lasso" has been honored with a Peabody in the 81st year of these prestigious awards. Already a multi-award winning hit with nods from the Writers' Guild, Critics Choice and Directors' Guild, "Ted Lasso" has now been presented with a Peabody Award. Peabody's are presented to shows and series that are judged to be excellent.
TV SeriesWBAL Radio

'The Good Lord Bird,' 'Unorthodox' pick up Peabody awards

The Good Lord Bird and Unorthodox are among the second batch of Peabody Award winners, announced Tuesday. Showtime’s limited series The Good Lord Bird, starring Ethan Hawke, picked up the honor in the Entertainment category for being "a rich and complex portrayal of a madman who would become a martyr, offered through the eyes of African Americans."
Presidential Electionpbs.org

‘Whose Vote Counts’ Wins FRONTLINE’s Second Peabody Award of 2021

The documentary Whose Vote Counts won a 2021 George Foster Peabody Award on Tuesday, the second FRONTLINE film to win the prestigious award this year. The October 2020 film, a joint investigation with the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and reporters from the USA TODAY Network, examined allegations of voter disenfranchisement in the lead-up to the 2020 U.S. presidential election through the lens of the battleground state of Wisconsin. From FRONTLINE correspondent and New Yorker writer Jelani Cobb, producer Tom Jennings and director June Cross, the investigation examined how unfounded claims of extensive voter fraud entered the political mainstream, and ultimately whose vote counted and whose was endangered. It was honored by the Peabody Awards in the News category.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Small Axe,’ ‘Welcome To Chechnya’ Among Final 2021 Peabody Awards Winners

The Peabody Awards ended its four days of virtual announcements crowning Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe” as its final entertainment category winner. It was joined by acclaimed documentaries “Welcome to Chechnya” and “The Cave.” Apple TV+’s “Stillwater” rounded out the last children’s and youth category winner. Today’s announcements were presented by...
TV & Videospbs.org

FRONTLINE Wins Peabody Award for ‘China Undercover’

China Undercover, FRONTLINE’s documentary investigating what has been described as the largest mass incarceration of an ethnic group since the Holocaust, was named a 2021 George Foster Peabody Award winner in the News category on Monday. The April 2020 documentary went inside China’s tightly controlled Xinjiang region to explore the...
TV SeriesDeadline

Showtime’s Limited Series ‘The Good Lord Bird’ Wins Peabody Award

EXCLUSIVE: The Good Lord Bird, the Showtime limited series starring Ethan Hawke in the adaptation of James McBride’s book about enigmatic abolitionist John Brown, will be awarded a Peabody on Tuesday, Deadline has learned. Chris Rock presented the award to Hawke, who also co-wrote and produced the seven-part series, in...
Moviesseattlepi.com

'Doctor Strange': Tilda Swinton Reflects on Ancient One Casting, Margaret Cho Exchange

Tilda Swinton has said she’s “very grateful” for a renewed discourse around her casting as The Ancient One in “Doctor Strange” — a hot topic for representation in Hollywood that re-emerged last month when Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige expressed regret at casting her in a role that was portrayed by an elderly Tibetan man in the graphic novels, but written for a woman in the movie.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Chair’ Teaser Trailer: Sandra Oh Stars In A New Academia Comedy From Showrunner & Writer Amanda Peet

It’s been nearly two years since Netflix signed “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to a multi-production deal reportedly worth $200 million. The first project to come out of that agreement has finally come to fruition, but the pair serve only as executive producers for “The Chair,” a six-episode half-hour dramedy starring Sandra Oh and Jay Duplass.
Moviesawardswatch.com

2021 Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

If there was ever a category and a year that needed more than five spots, it’s this category and this year. Now, the acting categories at the Emmys, barring ties, have always generally been just five nominees. 2014-2019 had six nominees here, then five again in 2020 when Regina King won for HBO’s Watchmen. But the new rules set by the Television Academy have created a sliding scale of spots based on total number of submissions and with that we’ll get five again this year.
TV & VideosETOnline.com

H.E.R. Talks Working With the Obamas on New Netflix Series 'We the People' (Exclusive)

H.E.R. calls working with Barack and Michelle Obama on the Netflix series, We the People, "life-changing." ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the singer as well as series creator Chris Nee and director Peter Ramsey about the new animated show -- which is produced by the Obamas through their Higher Ground Productions as well as by Kenya Barris through his Khalabo Ink Society banner -- that focuses on educating children on United States civics lessons through music.
Moviesarcamax.com

Rowan Atkinson and Kate Beckinsale among winners at National Film Awards UK

Rowan Atkinson, Kate Beckinsale and Ricky Gervais were among the winners at the National Film Awards UK. The ceremony was held at the Porchester Hall in London on Thursday (07.01.21) to celebrate the efforts of those in the motion picture industry, with Rowan honoured with the Global Contribution to Motion Picture and Lifetime Achievement Award for his legendary career on screen.
Seattle, WAKING-5

KING 5 Wins Prestigious 2020 Peabody Award

SEATTLE — KING 5, the NBC affiliate in Seattle, is the recipient of a 2020 Peabody Award in the Public Service category for “Facing Race,” a 13-week original series that forthrightly tackled the difficult topic of systemic racism in the Pacific Northwest. "We are honored to have ‘Facing Race’ receive...
CollegesPosted by
WGAU

UGA Peabodys awarded today

The University of Georgia says Jane Fonda, Goldie Hawn, and Oprah Winfrey will be among the presenters for the 81st annual Peabody Awards presentation: the Peabodys, administered by UGA’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, honor excellence in broadcasting and internet journalism and entertainment. 30 winners will be named this year, with on-line events set for four days starting today.
CelebritiesVulture

Unproblematic Men Stephen Colbert and Ted Lasso Win 2021 Peabody Awards

Hot Nice Summer is off to a great start. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and Ted Lasso are among the 2021 Peabody Award winners, with the shows, which air on CBS and Apple TV+, respectively, winning in the Entertainment category for their contributions to the medium. In a statement, the awards committee hailed The Late Show’s “remarkably successful transformation of the late-night television model” during the coronavirus pandemic and Colbert’s “gentle spirit” as a host; Ted Lasso, on the other hand, was praised for its “charming dose of radical optimism” and “the perfect counter to the enduring prevalence of toxic masculinity” in our culture. (No mention of Ted’s ’stache, though.) Also winning Peabodys this year are Asian Americans and Time for Documentary; Floodlines for Podcast/Radio; Full Disclosure and China Undercover for News; The Owl House for Children’s & Youth; and, presumably, Coach Beard for Best Man.