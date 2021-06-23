'I May Destroy You,' 'Crip Camp' Among Next Batch of 2021 Peabody Award Winners

If there was ever a category and a year that needed more than five spots, it’s this category and this year. Now, the acting categories at the Emmys, barring ties, have always generally been just five nominees. 2014-2019 had six nominees here, then five again in 2020 when Regina King won for HBO’s Watchmen. But the new rules set by the Television Academy have created a sliding scale of spots based on total number of submissions and with that we’ll get five again this year.