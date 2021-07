Although Gov. Gavin Newson this week lifted statewide pandemic restrictions such as physical distancing, capacity limits and the county tier system, the fallout from the current hiring crisis in the restaurant industry, coupled with over a year of layoffs, stimulus payments and unemployment relief, has created a new set of issues for restaurant owners. While restaurants are now allowed to serve at 100 percent capacity inside and out, many are struggling to find enough staff to accommodate diners and some are holding back opening fully until they can offer appropriate service.