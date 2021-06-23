'Candyman' Sequel Sets Release Date, Reveals New Trailer

If you liked the 2018 “Halloween” sequel, you’ll probably want to check this out, too: The same people are making a sequel to “The Exorcist”. Like “Halloween”, it’ll be directed by David Gordon Green, and produced by Blumhouse Productions, which is run by Jason Blum. He says, quote, “I think it’s going to pleasantly surprise all the skeptics out there. We had a lot of skeptics about ‘Halloween’ and David turned them around, and I think he’s going to turn it around with ‘The Exorcist’.” He added, quote, “I want to make a movie for people that know and love the first ‘Exorcist’ and are furious that we’re doing this, but somehow drag themselves to the theater. I want them to come out happy.” There’s no word if anyone from the original is coming back.