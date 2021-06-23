Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE Fans Celebrate 25 Years of Steve Austin's 'Austin 3:16' Promo

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Stone Cold" Steve Austin made history on June 23, 1996. "The Texas Rattlesnake" was, at the time, in the earliest days of what would become one of the most popular professional wrestling characters of all time. After winning the King of the Ring tournament that night by beating Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Austin delivered the famous "Austin 3:16" promo — "You sit there and you thump your Bible, and you say your prayers, and it didn't get you anywhere. Talk about your psalms, talk about John 3:16... Austin 3:16 says I just whipped your a—!"

comicbook.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Hart
Person
Steve King
Person
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Person
Shawn Michaels
Person
Ric Flair
Person
Steve Austin
Person
John Cena
Person
Shawn King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Espn#Espn#Forever Changed#Steveaustinbsr#Peerless Ca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Nintendo
Related
WWEbleedingcool.com

Austin 3:16- The Most Iconic Promo Ever Happened 25 Years Ago Today

Three things define a pro-wrestler: their athletic ability, their look, and their promo skills. It takes time and a lot of work to perfect each of those things, but when they finally come together in a complete package, an icon is born. For Steve Austin, it took seven years of trial and error, setbacks, and adversity across numerous different promotions until on the night of June 23, 1996, a now "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was crowned the WWF's King of the Ring and was expected to cut a post-match promo live. What happened next, improvised live on the spot by Austin, became the most quoted and iconic promo in wrestling history, generated millions of dollars in merchandise sales, and was the spark to light the rocket that would launch Austin and the WWF into becoming pop-culture phenoms.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Steve Austin Recalls Getting Vince McMahon To Increase His Merch Pay

Twenty five years after cutting the famous Austin 3:16 promo, Stone Cold Steve Austin joined Busted Open Radio to reflect on the moment that kickstarted his famous character in WWE. All these years later Austin is amazed at it’s lasting power, as well as all the things that needed to break correctly for it to happen.
ewrestlingnews.com

Steve Austin Comments On The Legacy Of Austin 3:16, & More

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was a guest on Busted Open Radio as he talked about the legacy of “Austin 3:16” and if a promo/segment of that magnitude would get over today, among other topics that were also discussed. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
umc.org

Remembering Steve Austin: Compass Podcast

Steve is one of the few people we’ve talked with multiple times on the Compass Podcast. He just had so many great things to say. Steve also contributed to our Rethink Church blog, offering an important voice at the intersection of mental health, self care and spirituality. We were shocked...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

The Next Guest for Steve Austin’s “Broken Skull Sessions” Podcast Revealed

According to a report from WWE Network News, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash will be the next guest on the “Broken Skull Sessions” podcast with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. “Steve Austin and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discuss everything from “Big Daddy Cool” and The Kliq to The nWo and the Monday Night War, as well as never-before-heard road stories.”
WWEBleacher Report

Roman Reigns vs. John Cena and the Best Dream Matches in WWE Since 2000

Every pro wrestling fan has fantasized about seeing their favorite Superstars take on legends. It's a fun part of fandom that creates matchups that rarely come to fruition. However, such contests become a reality every now and then. Over the past decade, WWE has embraced this concept and garnered varying...
Wrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Major Surprise On Smackdown Leaks

Brock Lesnar was shown as being the current WWE Champion on Smackdown in a graphic with Paul Heyman during Bayley’s ‘Ding Dong Hello’ segment. The botch was the first real reference to Lesnar on Smackdown in a year and a half. The former WWE Tag-Team of Authors of Pain(Akam and...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Roman Reigns Tells Rey Mysterio To Stay Home, Mick Foley/Steve Austin, More

Following his win over Rey Mysterio on last night’s episode of SmackDown, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter and gave some advice to Mysterio. He said,. “Go home. Stay home. And if you come back to MY ring… You’ll acknowledge me. #Smackdown”. WWE posted two more preview clips...
cinelinx.com

WWE Star Austin Creed will Host EA Play Live

EA Play Live is just under a month away and the company announced that lifelong gamer and WWE star Austin Creed will be hosting the event. EA Play Live will start with a pre-show at 12 p.m. CST on July 22 and follow it up with a showcase surrounding the publisher’s biggest franchises and developers.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Stone Cold Speaks About His 3:16 Promo

Legendary WWE wrestler, Stone Cold Steve Austin recently spoke about his world-famous 3:16 promo that got him to the top of the professional wrestling world. Stone Cold spoke about his legendary promo on the Busted Open Radio. According to Austin, he himself is surprised how the Stone Cold character lasted...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s New Goal

Michael Jordan has a lofty NASCAR goal for Bubba Wallace moving forward this year. Last weekend, Wallace and the 23XI Racing team finished in fifth place at Pocono. It was Wallace’s best result of the season to date. “All in all, really solid weekend. Great day for DraftKings, their first...
Austin, TXAustin Chronicle

DJ Chorizo Funk Looks to Spin 20,000 Austin FC Fans Into a Frenzy

"There's a buzz in the city – people are ready for it," Eddie Campos aka DJ Chorizo Funk says of the collective community enthusiasm coalescing around Austin FC's historic first run of home matches. A deeply rooted Austin sound selector whose turntable work has earned him three Austin Chronicle "Best...
WWEstillrealtous.com

WWE Officially Names Greatest Tag Team Of All Time

Over the years fans have seen some impressive tag teams compete in WWE, and the company recently named the top 50 Greatest Tag Teams in a series airing on Peacock. There were many recognizable names featured as part of the countdown, but when it was all said and done it was The New Day who claimed the top spot.