Mike Brey Looks to Anthony Solomon to Coordinate Defensive Upgrade

The Angelo coaching clinic has been held in San Angelo, Texas for the past 47 years and has always featured some of the best coaches in the country at different levels of football providing advice and instruction on the game. The speakers usually focus on one aspect of the sport and Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko spoke last week about third down defense, a topic that he understands extremely well as evidenced by the Aggies' numbers since he joined Jimbo Fisher in College Station (A&M ranked sixth in the Southeastern Conference on third down defense in the year prior to his arrival and have finished second, fourth, and first during his tenure).