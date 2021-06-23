Mike Brey Looks to Anthony Solomon to Coordinate Defensive Upgrade
Offense rarely has been a problem in Mike Brey’s 21 years at Notre Dame. When the offense is flowing, it’s a thing of beauty, like a choreographed dance. But defense has never been Notre Dame’s forte under Brey. When the Irish placed a heavy emphasis on it last season, they went 6-2 over a four-week stretch. Then they lost a huge lead at Syracuse and never recovered for their fourth straight season without an NCAA Tournament berth.247sports.com