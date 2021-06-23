Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

DoD teams to streamline data at combatant commands in AI initiative

By Ed Adamczyk
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UaiQF_0adAcmAW00
Deputy Defense Department Secretary Kathleen Hicks announced an initiative on Tuesday to better inform combatant commanders on the uses of artificial intelligence and data management. Photo courtesy of U.S. Army

June 23 (UPI) -- Deputy Defense Director Kathleen Hicks this week announced the formation of units to help U.S. combatant commands better deal with data and artificial intelligence.

The Artificial Intelligence & Data Acceleration, or AIDA, initiative will dispatch two teams of AI experts to the headquarters of the 11 interservice combatant commands around the world to help commanders better understand AI and how it can streamline decision-making, Hicks said.

She made the announcement during remarks virtually on Tuesday to the Department of Defense Artificial Intelligence Symposium and Tech Exchange.

"A key part of an AI-ready department is a strong data foundation," Hicks said. "Data enables the creation of algorithmic models, and, with the right data, we are able to take concepts and ideas and turn them into reality."

"We will ensure that DoD data is visible, accessible, understandable, linked, trustworthy, interoperable and secure. To do so, I have directed key initial steps to ensure the department treats data as a strategic asset," Hicks said.

One of the teams will focus on AI, the other on data management.

"Flyaway teams of technical experts" will work with commanders on AI tools, bringing "top-tier talent and technology" to "streamline and automate workflows," Hicks said.

"Operational data teams" will take on longer-term assignments to "catalog, manage and automate data feeds that inform decision-making," she said.

Announcement of the initiative comes after the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence vice chair said in April that the United States lacks a strategy to compete with China in military AI.

Robert O. Work, commission vice chair, at the time recommended that the Defense Department should spend at least 3.4 percent of its budget on identified AI priorities through its Joint Artificial Intelligence Center.

Work noted that the United States is currently the world leader in AI, but that China has structured its army, private sector and academia to overtake it.

A report in March suggested that the United States is not prepared to defend against AI-based attacks.

Community Policy
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
136K+
Followers
35K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Management#Department Of Defense#National Defense#Dod#Dod#Aida#Interservice#The Defense Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Military
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
News Break
United States Department of Defense
Country
China
Related
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

BAE Systems to Deliver M-Code Military GPS User Equipment to Germany

BAE Systems, Inc. received the first contract from the Space and Missile Systems Center’s Space Production Corps to deliver M-Code Military Global Positioning System User Equipment to Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005087/en/. BAE Systems received a contract from the Space and Missile Systems...
Militaryfederalnewsnetwork.com

DoD launches project to quickly shift AI from labs to real-world warfighting

The Defense Department has a new plan to speed up its adoption of artificial intelligence technologies. The AI and Data Acceleration (ADA) initiative, launched this week, is meant to make sure DoD isn’t just working with AI in experimental settings, but moving it into practical applications in combatant commands around the world.
Technologyaithority.com

Inropa leverages Microsoft ToF Technology and AI for on-the-fly Programming of Painting robots

Inropa announced that they have joined the Microsoft Azure Depth Platform program. The collaboration will help Inropa to continue and evolve their intelligent robot painting solution with Microsoft Time of Flight (ToF) technology platform and Azure services. The solution is expected to save customers up to 30% of their paint consumption and will enhance worker safety and minimize environmental impact.
TechnologyC4ISR & Networks

You go to war with the data you have: next-generation AI for national security

Artificial intelligence is the most powerful technology in generations with the potential to impact U.S. security, welfare and global leadership. U.S. national security agencies must develop and integrate AI-enabled capabilities to compete and defend in the AI era. However, standard methods and AI technologies fall short for the high-consequence and specialized missions of national security. The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) and National Laboratories are developing the Next-Generation of AI — innovative methods and technologies designed for national security challenges and operational concepts. National security agencies should leverage NNSA’s Next-Generation AI research and development to accelerate AI innovation and enable an AI-ready force.
Computersaithority.com

VMware Selects Flatiron School As Its Software Education Provider For U.S. Army Futures Command Software Factory Initiative

Software Factory to upskill tech-minded soldiers and civilians in modern cloud technologies to address current and future mission priorities. Flatiron School, a global institution that trains students in 21st-century skills like software engineering, data science, cybersecurity, and product design, announced its partnership with VMware that aims to upskill soldiers in a variety of software focused roles as part of a larger retraining initiative underway at the U.S. Army Futures Command.
SoftwareWorld Economic Forum

How to harness AI and data portability for greater financial inclusion

Around the world, 1.7 billion people still lack access to a formal bank account. Digital innovations, such as AI, are helping to increase financial inclusion. With the appropriate infrastructure, data-sharing environment and ethical framework, AI can democratize financial services. The volume of data generated globally is expected to increase by...
Militarynationaldefensemagazine.org

Pentagon Launches New AI Data Initiative

BREAKING: Pentagon Launches New AI Data Initiative. The Pentagon is kicking off a new artificial intelligence initiative aimed at better curating and managing data, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks announced June 22. The effort — known as the DoD AI and Data Acceleration initiative, or ADA — is meant...
SoftwareEurekAlert

PNNL AI expert harnesses open-source data to understand human behavior

At the outset of the global pandemic in March 2020, Svitlana Volkova and her colleagues turned to the social media platform Twitter to understand and model the spread of COVID-19 misinformation, which was wrinkling hastily hatched plans to protect people from the disease. "When adversaries are spreading misinformation, there is...
SoftwareFortune

Combatting the data deluge

This is the web version of CFO Daily, a newsletter on the trends and individuals shaping corporate finance. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Finance’s Key Role in Building the Data-Driven Enterprise is a recent report based on the findings of a Harvard Business Review Analytic Services pulse survey, sponsored by Workday. The financial and human capital management software company trades under the ticker WDAY and is Fortune's CFO Daily partner. The report looks at how the current data explosion is coming from all directions, both internally and externally.
TechnologyLumia UK

Microsoft announces recipients of academic grants for AI research on combating phishing

Every day in the ever-changing technology landscape, we see boundaries shift as new ideas challenge the old status quo. This constant shift is observed in the increasingly sophisticated and connected tools, products, and services people and organizations use on a daily basis, but also in the security that needs to be built into these technologies to protect them against adversaries intent on abusing the same technologies for nefarious purposes.
Technologyfederalnewsnetwork.com

Expert Edition: AI and the Power of Data

The promise of artificial intelligence seemed to go from the movies and books to real life in a matter of the last few years. But for agencies to truly experience and benefit from the power of AI, machine learning and intelligent automation, they must have the data and network in place.
Technologydallassun.com

EU data watchdogs want ban on AI facial recognition

The EU's data protection agencies say using AI to identify people in public poses a high risk to privacy. It wants a general ban on the practice. The plan does allow for exceptions, though - including searching for missing children or averting terror threats. The EU's data protection agencies on...
PetsInformationWeek

How a Wildlife AI Platform Solved its Data Challenge

WildMe is a non-profit machine learning service provider for field biologists studying wildlife and conservation. But before you can create whale shark algorithms, you need good data. Anyone working in data management and data science can attest to the challenge and time-consuming nature of mapping a set of data from...
Militaryaerotechnews.com

Army launches upgraded collaboration platform; cybersecurity at the forefront

A service-wide migration to Army 365, which provides Soldiers and Army civilians with a cloud-based collaboration capability was completed June 16, 2021. The new Army program is an upgrade to the Commercial Virtual Environment fielded to the Department of Defense workforce last spring, and improves information sharing capabilities while adding cybersecurity measures.
SoftwareNetwork World

AI tackles workload management challenges in the data center

As data center workloads spiral upward, a growing number of enterprises are looking to artificial intelligence (AI), hoping that technology will enable them to reduce the management burden on IT teams while boosting efficiency and slashing expenses. AI promises to automate the movement of workloads to the most efficient infrastructure...
Public HealthMIT Technology Review

Navigating a surprising pandemic side effect: AI whiplash

Amid the many business disruptions caused by covid-19, here’s one largely overlooked: artificial intelligence (AI) whiplash. As the pandemic began to upend the world last year, businesses reached for every tool at their disposal—including AI—to solve challenges and serve customers safely and effectively. In a 2021 KPMG survey of US business executives conducted between January 3 and 16, half the respondents said their organization sped up its use of AI in response to covid-19—including 72% of industrial manufacturers, 57% of technology companies, and 53% of retailers.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Intermedia Combats Rise Of Advanced Cyberattacks With Launch Of AI Guardian™ Email Defense

With cyberattacks up 700% last year¹, artificial intelligence-based security platform is designed to protect businesses against increasingly more sophisticated ransomware, viruses, malware, and phishing attempts. Intermedia Cloud Communications, a leading developer of cloud communications, collaboration, productivity, email, and email security solutions for businesses and the partners that serve them, today...
Militarywashingtonexec.com

CACI Wins $82M Army Contract for Cyber, Electronic Warfare

The U.S. Army’s C5ISR Center Electronic Warfare Air/Ground Survivability Division has awarded CACI International a 4-year $82 million contract to continue support for the Army’s cyber and ground electronic warfare missions. CACI technicians and engineers will partner with the Army to monitor, analyze and develop complex technology tools and systems...