Boston, MA

Fintech for car loans raises $360M to fuel expansion, Boston hires

By Lucia Maffei
Boston Business Journal
 9 days ago
Lendbuzz, based at 100 Summer St. next to Boston's South Station, provides car loans to people who don’t have a U.S. credit history or FICO score, and makes money by charging customers with interests on loans. A machine learning platform evaluates applicants based on their employment history and their educational background. Approved applicants can either receive their loans directly, or redirect the funds to one of the 300 car dealerships nationwide partnering with Lendbuzz.

Boston, MA
