MIAMI (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. The Global Wellness Summit (GWS), the foremost gathering of international leaders in the multitrillion-dollar global wellness economy, today launched a new season of its podcast. Each of the six information-packed episodes features experts on the new directions in wellness—with this season exploring how travel is getting a “wellness reset” in 2021, the future of immune health, a financial wellness movement toppling the taboos around money, the surge for the mind-body medicine that is breathwork, a new era of conscious leaders, and more.