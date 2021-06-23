Cancel
Clackamas, OR

Clackamas Fire enacts High Fire Danger burn ban

Clackamas Fire put a burn ban in place Wednesday morning in response to high daytime temperatures and low humidity.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, Clackamas Fire enacted a High Fire Danger burn ban due to high temperatures and low humidity. This is critical fire weather and will be in effect through Thursday, July 1.

Daytime temperatures in Northwest Oregon are forecast to approach 110 degrees over the coming weekend, peaking on Sunday.

The ban prohibits all the following:

• Backyard or open burning (yard debris, branches, etc.).

• Agricultural burning (agricultural wastes, crops, etc.).

• Any other land clearing, slash, stump, waste, debris or controlled burning.

The ban does not prohibit:

• Small outdoor cooking, warming, or recreational fires. These include portable or permanent fire pits and campfires, with a maximum of three feet in diameter and two feet in height, burning only dry, cut firewood.

• Barbecue grills and smokers with briquettes, wood chips, pellets or propane.

There may be more restrictive open burning rules within an Oregon Department of Forestry boundary. ODF restrictions may include prohibitions on campfires, smoking, target shooting, powered equipment, motorized vehicles and other public or private landowner and industrial fire restrictions.

More information about ODF fire restrictions are available at: www.oregon.gov/ODF/Fire/Pages/Restrictions.aspx

Outdoor fires in violation of this burn ban may be immediately extinguished and the person responsible may be liable for all costs incurred.

Clackamas Fire encourages the public to exercise extreme caution when outdoors to help prevent the sparks that cause wildfires. Big or small, the prevention of wildfires is everyone's responsibility.

Related
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

How Westside fire agencies dealt with brutal heat wave

Columbia River Fire & Rescue, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, and Hillsboro Fire log several heat-related calls. The brutal heat wave of June 2021 will be remembered for years to come, and Columbia and Washington counties experienced a number of heat-related medical calls. Eric Smythe, division chief of operations for...
Jefferson, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Rattlesnake Fire 65% contained

The fire, in the South Junction Campground area on the Warm Springs Reservation, is 5,479 acres. The Rattlesnake Fire has burned 5,479 acres and was 65% contained as of Saturday evening, July 3. Level 2 evacuations of Trout Creek Campground and boat ramp have been lifted. The fire, which began...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Officials: Fireworks ban made a difference

Fewer fire calls were reported after cities and counties in the Portland area banned fireworks.Both Multnomah and Clackamas counties banned the use of fireworks before the 4th of July, citing the drought and an extremely high danger of fire as reasons. Even though some people did shoot off fireworks, officials agreed the ban made a positive impact. Cities including Portland, Tualatin, Forest Grove and Tigard also banned fireworks use. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, as well as fire departments in Clackamas and Portland. said they saw a lot less fire activity this year. In the last 48 hours, TVFR...
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Kafoury: Multnomah County will analyze heat wave deaths

UPDATE: Brown tells Face the Nation that heat was 'harbinger of things to come' that disproportionately harms minority communities. Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury on Sunday, July 4, promised "a much deeper analysis" of the historic heat wave as the county death toll rose to 64, more than half the number of the entire state. The analysis will include "how to plan for the future," the county said in a press release. Appearing on the CBS news show Face the Nation Sunday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said the record-breaking heat was a "harbinger of things to come"...
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Heat claimed victims throughout Multnomah County

Newly-released figures show the recent heat wave claimed victims in all corners of the county.People in every part of Multnomah County died from suspected or confirmed cases of heat exposure when temperatures topped 110 degrees in late June. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner has identified 95 people with suspected death from hyperthermia that occurred during the record-shattering heat wave that fell over the region beginning June 25. According to the county, 30 of the deaths have been formally ruled hyperthermia, or death by excessive heat, as of Saturday, July 3. According to the county, the first hyperthermia deaths...