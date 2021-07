Ever since Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott arrived in Orchard Park in 2017, he’s shown his ability to put together a top-tier defense. The Bills have had a top-five defense in two of the four years that McDermott has been in Buffalo, and he also put together some of the NFL’s best defenses as a coordinator for the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles. That trend took a downturn this past season as the Bills struggled to stop the run throughout the year. Eleven of Buffalo’s opponents ran for over 100 yards, and the Kansas City Chiefs tallied a total of 245 rushing yards in their Week 6 matchup.