Harris to visit U.S.-Mexico border on Friday

NBC News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President Harris will be traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday. This comes after a trip to Guatemala and Mexico as the liaison to the Northern Triangle and efforts to address immigration concerns. NBC's Monica Alba has details.

