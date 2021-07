A Grand Canyon backpacker died from extreme heat after hiking in temperatures that reached 115F 46C).Officials say that Michelle Meder had been on a multi-day hike from Hermit to Bright Angel trail when park rangers received a call that the 53-year-old was suffering from heat illness.Ms Meder, who was from Hudson, Ohio, fell unconscious and was found dead by rangers when they reached the scene.“Hiking down the Hermit Trail on June 19, (Meder) became disoriented and later unconscious,” the National Park Service said in a statement.“On June 20, responding rangers determined Meder to be deceased; the cause of death is...