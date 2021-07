Yale University has announced it’s received a $150 million gift from the David Geffen foundation in support of it’s School of Drama. David Geffen’s $150 million donation means tuition for all current and future students for the School of Drama will be covered. Full time students in degree and certificate programs will receive 100% tuition remission beginning with the 2021-22 school year. The name of the school will also be changed to the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University. Geffen founded Geffen records which produces popular broadway shows including ‘Cats’ and ‘Dreamgirls’. Geffen also co-founded Dreamworks studios in 1994. This isn’t his first large donation to the arts, in 2015 he gave $100 million to renovate and rename the New York Philharmonic Orchestras home as David Geffen Hall.