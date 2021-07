Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, July 1. All times are Eastern. Top Chef Amateurs (Bravo, 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., series premiere, first two episodes): “The latest Top Chef spin-off, Amateurs, will see the most ardent fans take over the competition. The contestants don’t have formal training, but that doesn’t mean they lack the chops to impress judges like Gail Simmons and Gregory Gourdet. These “amateurs” will team up “All-Stars,” pros and previous winners like Dale Talde and Richard Blais, to execute the kind of mouth-watering dishes that would be at home in the flagship series. But that also means that the judges’ tastes will be just as exacting. If you’ve ever watched an episode of Top Chef and thought, “I could do that,” Top Chef: Amateurs may convince you otherwise.” Read more about this and other new shows coming to your TV this month in our July TV preview.