Most of us will be able to remember the days when the fastest electric vehicle on four wheels was the golf cart at your local golf course. These days electric cars are quickly catching up and in some cases surpassing gas-powered vehicles in terms of performance and range. The Rimac Nevera, recently set an unofficial world record for the fastest accelerating production car in the world over a quarter-mile, beating the Bugatti Chiron by a comfortable 0.8 seconds. And the Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 became the fastest EV over the quarter-mile earlier this week with a time in the low eight-second bracket. Now White Motorcycle Concepts CEO Rob White plans to break the electric land speed record, on two wheels.