Will Mare Of Easttown Get A Second Season?

HBO’s insanely popular Mare of Easttown was designed to be a limited series, but the show’s creator Brad Ingelsby is not closing the book on a second season just yet. Ingelsby opened up about the show’s future and about a potential second season in a new interview with TVLine, reported E! News. While the first and currently the only season of ‘Mare of Easttown’ seemed to be a pretty open and shut case, the door has not been entirely closed to another installment. Creator and writer Ingelsby said that a season two is not an impossibility. Mare of Easttown Review: Kate Winslet’s Strong Show Is One Splendid Reason To Watch This Captivating Mystery Drama Series (News Brig Exclusive).