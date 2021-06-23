Cara Delevingne's Surprising Plastic Surgery Confession

CARA DELEVINGNE EXPLAINS WHY SHE NEVER GOT A BOOB JOB: Cara Delevingne revealed to the Make it Reign podcast that she decided not to get a boob job because she didn’t want to have to talk about it publicly. She shared, “I've gotten close to thinking about it and luckily at that moment go, ‘Well, if I was to do it, then I don't think I could be honest about it. And then that would be a problem because I just think that young girls or young boys even, need to know that some things aren't naturally obtainable.”