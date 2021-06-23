Cara Delevingne's Surprising Plastic Surgery Confession
Cara Delevingne made an unexpected revelation about plastic surgery during an appearance on the "Make it Reign" podcast on June 21. After admitting that she's considered a number of surgeries, the 28-year-old tattooed model and actress, who prides herself with being completely honest with her many fans and admirers, said she ultimately decided to forgo the idea because she didn't want to have to hide it from her supporters, nor did she want to promote the idea that perfection is only attainable through going under the knife.www.thelist.com