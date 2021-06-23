Shrewsbury man dies after being pulled from pool

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office says it is investigating the death of a Shrewsbury man who was pulled from his pool early Wednesday morning.

Officials say they were called to a home on Spring Street just before 9 a.m. Wednesday after a neighbor found a 60-year-old man unresponsive in a pool.

Police responded and tried to revive the man. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

