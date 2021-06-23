Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shrewsbury, MA

Shrewsbury man dies after being pulled from pool

By Boston 25 News staff
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ASJba_0adAafv100

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office says it is investigating the death of a Shrewsbury man who was pulled from his pool early Wednesday morning.

Officials say they were called to a home on Spring Street just before 9 a.m. Wednesday after a neighbor found a 60-year-old man unresponsive in a pool.

Police responded and tried to revive the man. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
37K+
Followers
53K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shrewsbury, MA
Accidents
Shrewsbury, MA
Government
County
Worcester County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Worcester County, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Worcester County, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
City
Shrewsbury, MA
Shrewsbury, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Hopkinton, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Teen charged in connection to Hopkinton stabbing

HOPKINTON, Mass. — Hopkinton police announced they have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a stabbing reported in town on Thursday. The stabbing was reported just before 2 p.m. at an apartment complex on Constitution Court. When officers arrived, they said they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from injuries...