MedConnectUSA Awarded The ATSI Award Of Excellence 2021

(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah Middle School instructor is among six Iowa teachers vying for a prestigious honor. Middle School Math Instructor Sarah Martin is one of six finalists for the 2021 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching. Administered by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, the award is the highest recognition that science, technology, engineering, mathematics and/or computer science teachers from kindergarten to 12th grade may receive for outstanding teaching in the United States. Up to 108 instructors are recognized each year. Awards alternate each year between elementary and secondary teachers.