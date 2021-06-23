Cancel
Health Services

MedConnectUSA Awarded The ATSI Award Of Excellence 2021

By PRWeb
Middletown Press
 9 days ago

Medical Answering Service Wins Prestigious Award For 16 Consecutive Years. MedconnectUSA is honored to be awarded the coveted ATSI Award of Excellence for the sixteenth year in a row. Consistently being recognized for outstanding contribution to the medical answering service industry is something that MedConnectUSA are very proud of here. Providing medical answering services for more than twenty-five years, MedConnectUSA has firmly established itself as the leading medical answering service in the United States. Winning the ATSI Award of Excellence 2021 means a huge amount to each and every, dedicated team member, at MedConnectUSA.

IndustryBusiness Monthly

Gable gets USPS excellence award

Gable, of Marley Neck, is honored to be the winner of the 2020 Supplier Sustainability Excellence Award from the United States Postal Service (USPS). The award recognizes companies that make outstanding contributions through quality performance and services. Only 13 companies were selected out of more than 13,000 suppliers who provide...
HealthHouston Chronicle

Pulmonary Hypertension Association Receives Prestigious EXCEL Awards

SILVER SPRING, Md. (PRWEB) June 18, 2021. The Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA) received two EXCEL awards for outstanding communications and marketing efforts from the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) AM&P Network. PHA received a Gold award for its 2020 advocacy/awareness campaign, Pulmonary Hypertension Awareness Month: disCOVER PH. PHA also...
Educationrps205.com

RPS 205 Wins 5 National Communications Awards for Excellence

The Rockford Public Schools communications department received nine awards – including five for excellence, the highest honor – this month from the National School Public Relations Association for work in publications and digital media. This is exciting for our team, because we prioritize informing our families, staff, students and the...
Boca Raton, FLlynn.edu

Harika Rao receives the 2021 Award for Excellence in Teaching

Harika Rao, a global citizen who integrates personal, cultural and educational diversity into her curriculum, began teaching at Lynn University in 2016. Rao designs her classes with experiential learning in mind—a foundation that she believes helps all students connect theory to practice. From mini robots and a working drone as part of her information systems management course—Rao's classes are far from mundane.
Shenandoah, IAkmaland.com

Shen teacher named Presidential Awards for Excellence finalist

(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah Middle School instructor is among six Iowa teachers vying for a prestigious honor. Middle School Math Instructor Sarah Martin is one of six finalists for the 2021 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching. Administered by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, the award is the highest recognition that science, technology, engineering, mathematics and/or computer science teachers from kindergarten to 12th grade may receive for outstanding teaching in the United States. Up to 108 instructors are recognized each year. Awards alternate each year between elementary and secondary teachers.
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

TripGift Named Winner Of The 2021 Business Excellence Awards

LONDON, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TripGift is pleased to announce that they have been selected as a 2021 winner of the Business Excellence Awards. The annual business celebratory awards program by Acquisition International Magazine, the international monthly digital business magazine committed to bringing its corporate readers up to the minute news, business insight and analysis, as the voice of modern business.
Rochester, NYroberts.edu

Advancement Team Wins 2021 CASE Circle of Excellence Award

The Council for Advancement and Support of Education announced its 2021 Circle of Excellence Awards winners on June 9. We are delighted to announce that the Roberts Wesleyan College Advancement team won a 2021 CASE Circle of Excellence Award for the Virtual Christmas Gala Concert!. These peer-selected and adjudicated awards...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Hiperbaric Receives Excellence in Customer Service Award

MIAMI (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. Hiperbaric has received the Excellence in Customer Service Award 2021 by U.S.-based Business Intelligence Group. “We are honored to receive this award in customer service excellence,” said Miguel Hernando, COO/Industrial General Manager, Hiperbaric. “Customer service is paramount to all of us at Hiperbaric. We take pride in our 24/7 support team, the Hiperbaric Portal and ongoing, open dialogue with our customers.”
Platteville, WIuwplatt.edu

Polebitski receives Faculty Award for Teaching Excellence

Dr. Austin Polebitski, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, is being honored with the 2021 Faculty Award for Teaching Excellence. The purpose of the award is to recognize a tenure track faculty member who has made distinguished contributions to the mission of UW-Platteville as an outstanding teacher. Polebitski credits his colleagues with helping him get to this point.
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Biz New Orleans Wins 5 National Awards for Editorial Excellence

NEW ORLEANS – Biz New Orleans magazine won five “editorial excellence” awards this week from the Alliance of Area Business Publishers, an organization that represents more than 70 publications in the United States, Canada and Australia with a combined circulation of more than 1.2 million. Biz won gold awards for...
EducationCornell University

Twenty receive awards recognizing inclusive excellence

The Graduate School Office of Inclusion and Student Engagement (OISE) and the Graduate and Professional Student Diversity Council presented the 2021 Distinguished Awards on May 26 at the Graduate Diversity and Inclusion Awards and Recognition Celebration. This annual event recognizes the excellence represented within the graduate community and celebrates students...
Cambridge, MAlesley.edu

Lesley’s literary podcast wins Circle of Excellence Award

Lesley’s Why We Write podcast is the recipient of a Bronze Award from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education’s (CASE) 2021 Circle of Excellence Awards. These peer-selected and adjudicated awards honor institutions worldwide whose staff have advanced their organizations through resourcefulness and ingenuity. Winners are selected based on...
Collegesmarquette.edu

Jeanne Ezzell honored with Excellence in University Service Award

Jeanne Ezzell, assistant director of tutorial programs in the Office of Student Educational Services, is the recipient of a 2021 Excellence in University Service Award. The Excellence in University Service Award recognizes staff members for their contributions to the essential work of Marquette at the highest level of excellence. Candidates are nominated based on meritorious service that is above and beyond the duties normally assigned to their positions.
Cummington, MAPosted by
WBEC AM

Cummington Non-Profit Wins State-Wide Excellence Award

It Takes a Village, a small nonprofit based in Cummington, MA is this year’s winner of the Massachusetts Nonprofit Network’s Nonprofit Excellence Award in the Small Nonprofit category. This year, a panel of judges raked through over 180 nominations that represented the incredible work of nonprofits and professionals across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
Collegesconwaydailysun.com

Allison Gallagher of Berlin receives Academic Excellence Award at the University of Rhode Island

KINGSTON, R.I. — Each year, the University of Rhode Island honors graduating seniors for their superior academic achievement. Their selection is based on grade point average, as well as other criteria determined by their individual academic departments. For example, criteria might include an honors project, a research presentation, or a student's professional promise.
Chesterfield County, VAchesterfield.gov

County Awarded Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA — The Chesterfield County Accounting Department was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. This is the 40th consecutive year that Chesterfield has received this prestigious award, continuously meeting the changing financial reporting requirements.
Louisville, OHFarm and Dairy

Encino Energy wins award for excellence

LOUISVILLE, Ohio — Encino Energy is the winner of the Excellence Award in the large business category this year, awarded by the Eastern Ohio Development Alliance. Encino was nominated by Terry Bell, vice president of the Jefferson County Township Association. Encino is the first oil and gas exploration and production company to receive an excellence award from the EODA.