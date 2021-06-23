Cancel
Economy

Lendbuzz Raises $360 Million to Expand Proprietary Auto Finance Platform

By PRWeb
Middletown Press
 9 days ago

BOSTON (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Lendbuzz, an AI-based auto finance platform, today announced a $360 million investment, including $60 million in Series C equity financing led by Wellington Management joined by Goldman Sachs & Co and MUFG Innovation Partners, and $300 million in debt financing led by Goldman Sachs Bank USA. The new growth capital will support the company’s fast expansion, and allow Lendbuzz to further its mission of helping individuals currently underserved by the traditional credit system. The company, which partners with auto dealerships, offers an end-to-end loan origination and servicing platform that fits into dealers’ existing F&I workflows and enables a seamless, digital experience for buyers.

