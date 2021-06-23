Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bucks vs. Hawks picks: Who will win the Eastern Conference finals?

Las Cruces Sun-News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Milwaukee Bucks finished with the NBA’s best record during the previous two seasons, they were widely expected to advance to the NBA Finals. But they fell woefully short both times. In 2018-19, they had a 2-0 series lead against the Toronto Raptors and had a chance to take...

www.lcsun-news.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Nate Mcmillan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Nba Finals#The Toronto Raptors#The Miami Heat#Usa Today Sports#The Atlanta Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
USA Today
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Game 1 Postgame Quotes - NBA Eastern Conference Finals: Hawks vs. Bucks

Following the Bucks 116-113 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in Eastern Conference Finals Game 1, the Bucks spoke with members of the media. Q: You're trying to go quick, 29 seconds, get that baseline drive and you find Pat. I know you're probably okay with execution there but obviously doesn't go your way. How do you keep Pat up and keep him confident going forward?
NBAPosted by
Distractify

Will Trae Young Be Able to Play in Game 5 or 6 Against the Bucks?

Whenever the star player on your favorite team's health is compromised, you're stuck in a weird place emotionally. That's because you go through all of the shallowest feelings that make you realize you're not "naturally" as good of a person as you'd like to be because the first place your mind goes to, more often than not, is that your team's chances of winning have been compromised. Which could be why so many people are eagerly awaiting a Trae Young injury update.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo could play in Game 7?

Currently engaged in a hard-fought battle in the Eastern Conference Finals, these past few days have been an emotional roller coaster for the Milwaukee Bucks. This mostly revolves around Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had an entire fanbase collectively holding their breath after he sustained a scary injury in Game 4 versus the Atlanta Hawks. It certainly was terrifying to watch in real-time, and after a wait that seemed like an eternity, it was revealed that the Greek Freak had thankfully avoided any structural damage and had sustained a hyperextended knee.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eastern Conference Finals: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NBA Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks will meet the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals from State Farm Arena on Tuesday night. The Bucks are coming off a 113-102 win over the Hawks in game three of the series and will look to take a commanding 3-1 lead with a win tonight. As for the Hawks, they will look to bounce back at home after a tough loss to the Bucks. Trae Young is questionable at the time of writing but the Hawks are cautiously optimistic that he will take the court this evening.
NBAPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Sports Bet: Guaranteed NBA Bets Milwaukee vs. Atlanta

Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Final tips at 8:45 p.m., and we have a few guaranteed bets for NBA fans. When I traveled through Athens, Greece last month, I learned that the Greeks thrive in everyday life by embracing just three simple components: Lamb, tourism, Giannis Antetokounmpo. An...
NBABBC

NBA play-offs: Milwaukee Bucks beat Atlanta Hawks to take 3-2 series lead

The Milwaukee Bucks earned a 123-112 home win over the Atlanta Hawks to take a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven NBA Eastern Conference final. The Bucks were missing star player Giannis Antetokounmpo because of a knee injury but four of their five starters scored at least 22 points. Brook Lopez...
NBAnumberfire.com

FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Hawks at Bucks (7/1/21)

The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and -- depending on injury news -- even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach. With so much changing so quickly, we're here with plenty of tools to help you out. We have daily projections,...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: It’s time for Khris Middleton to be a hero

The infuriating and mercurial Milwaukee Bucks have had a tumultuous run through the NBA playoffs, but almost in spite of themselves, they’re just a game away from the Finals. This is a team that trailed in a game against the Brooklyn Nets by 49 points, in a series where they...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAYardbarker

NBA Fans React To Milwaukee Bucks - Phoenix Suns Finals: "Happy That This Is The Future Of The NBA."

The Milwaukee Bucks have recently won Game 6 against the Atlanta Hawks, and will officially move onto the NBA Finals. While Giannis Antetokounmpo was out, the Milwaukee Bucks still found a way to win, even with Trae Young suiting back up for the Atlanta Hawks. While the Hawks had a good and improbable run to the Conference Finals, it is now clear that the Bucks were a better team. They will now face the Phoenix Suns.
NBANBC Sports

Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo, Hawks’ Trae Young both out for Game 5

Who will be the breakout star of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals? Does Khris Middleton live up to his Olympian billing and lead the Bucks? Or maybe it’s Jrue Holiday‘s time to shine? Does Kevin Huerter get loose for Atlanta? Does Lou Williams turn back the clock to Sixth Man of the Year Sweet Lou again?
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Takeaways from stellar Game 6 win over Atlanta Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks are officially headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974 following a thrilling back-and-forth battle Saturday night. With the Bucks leading the Atlanta Hawks 3-2 entering Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, they had a golden opportunity to wrap this series up on the road. However, they would have to do it without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is still nursing a hyperextended knee he suffered in Game 4.