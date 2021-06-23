Unpacking MGK and Megan Fox's Matching Style
Megan Fox’s relationship with Machine Gun Kelly is the perfect example of good-on-their-own-but-better-together — at least when it comes to style, that is. The pair started dating in the spring of 2020 when they met on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, and Megan Fox also starred in Machine Gun Kelly’s music video for Bloody Valentine. Ever since they got together, the pair has served look after look for red carpets, Instagram snapshots, and paparazzi photos and we can’t get enough.www.crfashionbook.com