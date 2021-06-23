Cancel
Unpacking MGK and Megan Fox's Matching Style

By Hannah Oh
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Fox’s relationship with Machine Gun Kelly is the perfect example of good-on-their-own-but-better-together — at least when it comes to style, that is. The pair started dating in the spring of 2020 when they met on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, and Megan Fox also starred in Machine Gun Kelly’s music video for Bloody Valentine. Ever since they got together, the pair has served look after look for red carpets, Instagram snapshots, and paparazzi photos and we can’t get enough.

Best Life

See Megan Fox's Kids Make a Rare TV Appearance

Megan Fox rarely posts photos of her three young kids on social media. She even openly called out her ex husband, Brian Austin Green, whom she shares them with, for posting photos of their children on Instagram. But recently, Fox's kids decided they wanted to make an appearance during a live interview she did with Today. Throughout the interview, you can see Fox's little ones running and crawling around in the background, being silly together. To see the adorable moments and hear what Fox has to say about motherhood, read on.
Us Weekly

Megan Fox Reveals Becoming a Mother ‘Saved’ Her: ‘I Needed an Escape’

Just what she needed. Megan Fox got real about the “dark” times she experienced in Hollywood and why she needed to step away to raise her three kids. The actress, 35, told The Washington Post in a profile published on Friday, July 2, that welcoming her first child with now estranged husband Brian Austin Green in September 2012 led her to retreat from her job and find “purpose.”
Megan Fox Celebrates Pride With Neon Rainbow Manicure on Instagram

Megan Fox is representing the bisexual community as she celebrates Pride this year. The actress posted a selfie featuring her rainbow-tip Pride manicure on Instagram Sunday. Fox wrote in the caption, "Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades," followed by rainbow emojis. She also tagged the advocacy organizations Move On and Into Action.
Megan Fox Goes Viral For Celebrating Bisexuality In Gay Pride Post

In a now-viral post on Instagram, actress Megan Fox accentuated her Gay Pride with a rainbow manicure, captioning, “Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades.”. In a 2009 interview with Esquire Magazine, Fox was unapologetic about her bisexuality, saying, “I’m not a lesbian. I just think that all humans are born with the ability to be attracted to both sexes. I mean, I could see myself in a relationship with a girl — Olivia Wilde is so sexy she makes me want to strangle a mountain ox with my bare hands. She’s mesmerizing. And lately I’ve been obsessed with JENNA JAMESON, but… oh boy.”
Megan Fox Wears See-Through Net Top And Open Blazer For Day Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have turned up the heat so much in their romance that the actor is seemingly having to shed layers of clothing to keep cool. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out after a photo shoot in Los Angeles in a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down and sported a slick of black eyeliner and white nails.
Us Weekly

Hottest Couples Who Fell in Love on Set: From Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling

Taking their love offscreen! Hollywood has proven that some of the best real-life love stories between celebrity couples can blossom while on set. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds met on the set of 2011’s Green Lantern. Though the film failed to garner critical and major commercial acclaim, the one success story that came from the project was the costars’ relationship.
Please Allow Megan Fox's Early-2000s Onscreen Wardrobe to Shake Up Your Day

Though Megan Fox's wardrobe has certainly transformed into something else entirely today, the actress has worn some of our favorite fashion trends from the early aughts during her onscreen career. She starred as Brianna alongside Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in Holiday in the Sun and opposite Lindsay Lohan in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, all the while sporting tube dresses, low-slung denim, butterfly clips, and brightly colored shoulder bags. Her TV series Hope & Faith, which aired from 2004 to 2006, followed suit, introducing ultragirly trends like Hello Kitty jewelry and peasant blouses.
People

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Attend Machine Gun Kelly's Surprise Concert Together

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker had the support of their girlfriends for an impromptu concert in California over the weekend. On Saturday, Kelly, 31, held a surprise rooftop concert in Venice Beach, which he announced an hour before it began on social media. He was joined by Barker on the drums to perform their latest song together, "A Girl Like You" along with other hits from Kelly's album, Tickets to My Downfall, which the two have collaborated on.
Parade

Till Death Do They Part? All About Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Steamy Romance

A fox, indeed! Over the past year, actress Megan Fox has very publicly proven that moving on from a long-term marriage doesn’t have to slow you down. In fact, a 35-year-old mother of three can whoop it up, let her hair down and have the time of her life with the right partner—and for Fox, that’s been 31-year-old rapper-slash-actor Machine Gun Kelly. These newly minted lovebirds have been reveling in their over-the-top chemistry ever since they first got together in mid-2020 and their romance shows no signs of slowing down.
Megan Fox’s children helped her find purpose: ‘I needed an escape’

Megan Fox’s year is packed with films set to release, but things weren’t always great for the “Rogue” actress. The 35-year-old beauty credits her children for helping her find “purpose” and a chance to “escape” from the Hollywood industry, she told The Washington Post. The mom of three sons — Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4, — said after welcoming her first child with now estranged husband Brian Austin Green, she decided to retreat from a job she had been at odds with at the time.
Megan Fox Wore a Sheer Corset On a Six Flags Date

Disneyland isn't the only SoCal theme park with star power. While the Happiest Place on Earth does boast more than its fair share of celebrity sightings, Megan Fox and her beau Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) have been there, done that — in matching sweatsuits — and took a detour to Six Flags Magic Mountain.
Megan Fox Style File: Every One Of The Actor's Most Vampy And Stylish Looks

In addition to her acting career in films like Transformers and TV show New Girl, Megan Fox has also made a name for herself for being daring in the fashion stakes. In the early days of her career, the 35-year-old was regularly seen wearing Armani Privé at awards shows, often with a Louboutin heel. But in recent years, the mother-of-three has evolved her sartorial style and invited emerging fashion labels into her wardrobe, including Alexandre Birman, Mach & Mach and the ever popular Mugler.
Megan Fox Reveals The Moment She Knew Machine Gun Kelly Was Her ‘Soul Mate’

Megan Fox opened up about her first ‘magical’ encounter with Machine Gun Kelly in a new interview. Megan Fox revealed she had a “magical” connection with Machine Gun Kelly the second she laid eyes on him. In an interview with the Washington Post this week about her longtime film career, the actress, 35, opened up about her first encounter with the rapper, real name Colson Baker, 31, while on set of their 2021 film Midnight in the Switchgrass — and it sounded like the cosmos aligned instantaneously.
Megan Fox is down for a Jennifer's Body sequel, as she should be

Megan Fox is down to star in a sequel of TV spin-off to Jennifer’s Body, as is her deserved and God-given right. The 2009 dark comedy-slasher starred an ascendant Megan as a demon-possessed cheerleader, alongside Amanda Seyfried as her put-upon best friend who has to stop her slaughtering the male population of their small town (again, deserved).
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Just Wore Matching Leather Outfits

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker) continue to make waves with their controversial date night looks. And I'm taking notes. (Warning to my future S.O.: we're wearing all-leather, matching outfits.) On Thursday, the two Midnight in the Switchgrass stars were spotted out in Hollywood hand-in-hand leaving a private...