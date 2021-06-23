Unpacking MGK and Megan Fox's Matching Style

Megan Fox rarely posts photos of her three young kids on social media. She even openly called out her ex husband, Brian Austin Green, whom she shares them with, for posting photos of their children on Instagram. But recently, Fox's kids decided they wanted to make an appearance during a live interview she did with Today. Throughout the interview, you can see Fox's little ones running and crawling around in the background, being silly together. To see the adorable moments and hear what Fox has to say about motherhood, read on.