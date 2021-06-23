Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Cuomo declares end to COVID emergency in New York

swiowanewssource.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the emergency order that he has been governing under during the pandemic will end on Thursday. (June 23) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/4e3aec58b2054f7d9dfb1a2dda809313.

www.swiowanewssource.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#Ap Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Drinkswshu.org

Cuomo's Emergency Pandemic Powers To End Thursday

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will relinquish the emergency powers he’s held for the past 15 months during the COVID-19 pandemic as infection rates continue to drop and vaccination rates slowly climb. Those powers gave Cuomo the power to close schools and businesses, require masks and social distancing, and regulate...
New York City, NYwshu.org

Government Watchdogs Want Cuomo To Lift MTA Emergency Declaration

This month marks four years since New York Governor Andrew Cuomo first declared a so-called "state of emergency" for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Government watchdogs now say it's time to rescind it. The governor gave the MTA state of emergency status in 2017 — when things seemed dire. Regular signal...
Albany, NYwlea.net

Governor Cuomo: State Of Emergency Ends Tomorrow

ALBANY, NY – Governor Andrew Cuomo said this morning that the State of Emergency is ending tomorrow. The Albany Times Union reports that with the ending of the state of emergency, the governor’s emergency powers will also end.
New York City, NYmynews13.com

Alcohol to-go in New York will end as state of emergency expires

It's last call for alcohol to-go in New York as the COVID-19 state of emergency's expiration will end what restaurants considered a lifeline during the pandemic. The State Liquor Authority on Wednesday confirmed the regulations allowing boozy beverages with takeout orders will lapse alongside the COVID-19 emergency rules on Thursday.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Majority of New Yorkers say Cuomo should not seek a fourth term

A majority of New Yorkers say Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) should not run for office again, a Siena College poll out Thursday indicates. The big picture: Cuomo is gearing up to run for a fourth term amid sexual misconduct allegations by current and former aides. But more than 60% of New Yorkers surveyed said they would rather see the governor resign immediately or not seek office again.
Public Healthfoxwilmington.com

Cuomo’s post-COVID orders confuse hard-hit nursing homes

Nursing homes are confused about which pandemic health and safety protocols they should keep following and want to know why the state Health Department is directing them to follow some newly expired guidance since Gov. Andrew Cuomo abruptly ended the coronavirus state of emergency last week. Nursing home officials have...
HomelessWNYT

Cuomo ending NY's coronavirus state of emergency

Gov. Cuomo said Wednesday New York's COVID-19 state of emergency will end Thursday. It has been in place since March 7, 2020. Most COVID restrictions have already been lifted. However, The state of emergency helped make sure there were enough cleaning, testing, lab supplies and space for healthcare professionals during the height of the pandemic.
New York City, NYPosted by
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Governor Cuomo Directs State Agencies to Prepare Emergency Assets as Strong Thunderstorms will Impact New York State this Afternoon

Thunderstorms Containing Heavy Downpours, Large Hail and Lightning Will Pop Up Across the State Today. Citizens Should Prepare for Damaging Winds and Dangerous High Heat Conditions. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today directed State agencies to prepare emergency response assets as strong to severe thunderstorms are forecast to move across the...
Healthwcny.org

UPDATED: Cuomo signs opioid settlement fund lockbox bill with undisclosed caveats

Legislation designed to ensure funds from future settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors is spent on substance abuse treatment and prevention was signed Tuesday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, with the understanding that the Democratic majorities in the state Legislature will make future changes to the law. In an approval memorandum...
New York City, NYowegopennysaver.com

Governor Cuomo ends COVID-19 Disaster Emergency; effective after June 24

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York will end the state disaster emergency declared on March 7, 2020 to fight COVID-19. Given New York’s dramatic progress against COVID-19, with the success in vaccination rates, and declining hospitalization and positivity statewide the state of emergency will expire after Thursday, June 24.
New York City, NYPosted by
Audacy

New York AG remains tight-lipped on Cuomo investigation

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Not much has been revealed about the state attorney general's investigation into potential misdeeds by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. On Thursday, Attorney General Letitia James held a news conference on an unrelated matter and shed little light on where things stand with the Cuomo administration.
Public Healthspectrumlocalnews.com

Cuomo: COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new low since start of pandemic

COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York state have reached their lowest level since the start of the pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday. The 371 patients hospitalized breaks the previous low of 410 reached on September 5, 2020. "We're finally putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the rear-view mirror, and more New...
Economybloombergtax.com

New York Cannabis Industry Waiting on Governor’s Appointments

Delay could affect 2022 recreational sales plans, senator says. Recreational cannabis retailers could have to wait until 2023 to open storefronts in New York because Gov. Andrew Cuomo hasn’t taken the first step to set up an oversight board. The state is scheduled to become the nation’s second-largest largest legal...
Public HealthPosted by
PWLiving

Statewide Emergency Declaration Ends but Pandemic Still Not Over

The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, even though Virginia’s Emergency Declaration ended on July 1, 2021. Vaccines are the best defense against COVID-19. Public health officials strongly encourage those individuals with a weakened immune system or who are not fully vaccinated to continue to wear face masks indoors where COVID-19 can spread quickly, and also in crowded settings.