World-Famous Cream Puff Chain, With Cult Following, Is Coming To Greenville
The popular Japanese chain is expanding to Greenville. Originally founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa's started as a small bakery and quickly grew to more than 400 locations, in 15 countries and territories, while gaining global recognition for their light and airy cream puffs. The Japanese dessert chain specializes in creating the world's best cream puffs and offers a wide variety of customizable delights. Guests are able to create their flakey puff confections by choosing between six cream puff shells: original, chocolate eclair, green tea eclair, strawberry eclair, honey butter eclair, and crispy almond. Guests are then presented with a selection of airy cream custard filling flavors that range from traditional staples to seasonal favorites.www.franchising.com