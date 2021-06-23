Cancel
Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomes a beautiful, and tall, baby boy Giraffe calf

Cover picture for the articleDisney’s Animal Kingdom is telling a tall story… a very tall story. Animal Kingdom has announced the recent birth of a strapping, long-necked male giraffe. The healthy calf weighed in at 183 pounds and stands six feet tall, according to Disney’s animal care team on site for the birth. The still-to-be named calf is calm, relaxed, and has been enjoying cuddle time with his mom, Lily. Distinct markings reveal a butterfly on his right shoulder, heart-shaped spots on his coat, and a white-tipped speckled mane.

