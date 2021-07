Long before I owned a boat, I spent much of my summers in high school, college and law school at my grandparents’ cabin on the shores of Detroit Lakes. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day in those later years, as graduations loomed and then passed, and the liberty of post-secondary education waned and reality could only be prolonged by a final summer at the lake ahead of the bar exam, I spent many evenings wandering the shoreline to the east and west of the old green cabin, spinning rod in hand and a stash of hooks and bass plastics in my pocket. In addition to relearning everything I had supposedly absorbed in three years of law school in a six-week summer crash course, I learned a good portion of what I know about fishing docks for largemouth bass in that final summer of freedom.