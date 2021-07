Q. My sister and I have inherited our parents’ home in New Jersey and we will be selling. Because this is not a primary residence for either of us, we don’t qualify for the tax exclusion. From my research I understand that the amount of capital gains will be based on the difference between the fair market value and the actual sales price of the home. Since we are co-owners, our tax liability for this amount will be divided equally. I live in New Jersey and my sister does not. How will this work?