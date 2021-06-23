Cancel
California investors make first East Coast acquisition

By Editorial Calendar
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniverse Holdings has made its first investment on the East Coast with the acquisition of Mariners Cove, a 226-unit townhome community in Toms River, NJ for $60 million. The acquisition coincides with the opening of the firm’s New York office under the direction of Aaron Manoucheri, who oversees capital markets and East Coast acquisitions for Universe. Since its inception in 1994, the company has acquired over 7,500 units valued at $1.5 billion, making Universe one of the largest apartment buyers in Southern California. Currently Universe owns and manages a $1 billion portfolio of approximately 2,600 multifamily properties throughout Southern California.

#Investors#Brokers#Universe Holdings#Mariners Cove
